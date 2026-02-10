Viral Video: Fans Rush To Shahid Kapoor For Selfies, Ignore Triptii Dimri At <i>O'Romeo</i> Event

Triptii Dimri and Shahid Kapoor are all set to wow fans with their upcoming film O'Romeo. Directed by Vishal Bhardwaj, the action thriller is slated to hit cinema screens on February 13. However, during a recent song launch event for the film in Mumbai, Triptii found herself in what the internet has since dubbed an “awkward” moment.

In a video currently making rounds online, Triptii is seen quietly moving to the side of the stage, while Shahid is surrounded by fans who rush forward to click pictures with him.

During the event, the duo was reportedly seen dancing together to Paan Ki Dukaan. The Haider actor later called a few fans on stage to join them. The moment soon turned chaotic as fans crowded around Shahid for selfies, largely ignoring Triptii.

A person posted the video on Reddit with the caption, “Awkward moment for Triptii.”

Internet's Reaction

The video quickly went viral. Here is how the internet reacted to the clip:

A user wrote, “That's literally The Shahid Kapoor, the heartthrob of 2000, the chocolate boy. Tripti is popular but Shahid is more. And here the case looks like he arrived later when Tripti was done clicking pictures with fans so can't judge her.”

Another one added, “It's SHAHID KAPOOR. He is insanely popular and has a fan following. It's just his script choices and all that let him down on several occasions.”

“It's funny how you guys are surprised lol. Shahid is the bigger star and he has strong female fan following, he was the OG chocolate boy guys come on, girls love him,” read a comment.

A person said, “I'm happy that Shahid has that kind of fan following though!”

About O'Romeo

The makers unveiled the trailer of O'Romeo last month. Set against the gritty underbelly of Mumbai, the film offers an Indian reinterpretation of the Western genre. Shahid Kapoor essays the role of a dreaded gangster, a violent anti-hero known for his fearsome reputation.

Triptii Dimri steps into his world as a woman in need of protection, but the dynamics shift as love begins to blur the lines of power between them. Click here to read all about it.

O'Romeo also stars Disha Patani, Nana Patekar, Avinash Tiwary, Tamannaah Bhatia, Farida Jalal, and Vikrant Massey. The project has been bankrolled by Sajid Nadiadwala's Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment.

