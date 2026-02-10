Nora Fatehi Backs Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance: "Brought Tears To My Eyes"

Bad Bunny recently made headlines when he delivered a show-stopping halftime performance at Super Bowl LX. The singer became the first solo Spanish-language artist to headline the show. The act featured a mix of his hit songs, including Tití Me Preguntó, Yo Perreo Sola and Monaco.

The performance was a visual and musical narrative of love, with elements of Puerto Rican life and culture woven throughout. Bad Bunny's message of unity and self-love struck a chord with audiences worldwide, including Nora Fatehi. The actress shared her candid thoughts on the singer's performance. She applauded Bad Bunny for celebrating his culture on a global platform.

In a video shared on Instagram, Nora said, "So I just finished watching the Super Bowl performance that Bad Bunny did and I had to come on here to speak to you guys about it for so many reasons."

The actress talked about the significance of Bad Bunny's performance for the South Asian and North African communities, noting that both cultures share similarities and are close to her heart as an artist. She shared how many artists from these communities are striving for global recognition and the celebration of their cultural heritage.

Nora mentioned, "I'm sure, just like Bad Bunny, so many people would tell them that, oh you know, if you sing in your language or if you portray your culture, you celebrate too much of it, it's not going to be relatable for the global audience, for the international audience, mainly the West. With the Super Bowl performance, there is a massive message that was sent out to the entire world, not just his community, not just the Latin American community, but to the entire world that no matter where you're from, no matter who you are, if you believe in yourself, if you trace, if you stay true to yourself, if you're authentic, the sky is the limit."

The actress confessed that watching the performance "really brought tears to my eyes”. She praised Bad Bunny for celebrating his culture and identity and for using his platform to tell a meaningful story through his music.

"He made it about him and his people, about his history, about his culture rather than just like an egotistic performance and I think that's what I love the most about it and I feel like it's going to be very soon where the South Asian community, even the North African community will have their time to show their culture, their artists, their language, and to be celebrated,” Nora mentioned.

Nora wrapped up the video by expressing admiration for the performance's many great moments, where “you feel there's similarities to cultures." The actress encouraged emerging artists to stay authentic and use Bad Bunny's performance as a benchmark for cultural pride and representation.