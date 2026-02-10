How Bad Bunny Became A Meme

Bad Bunny made history at the 2026 Grammys by becoming the first artist to win Album of the Year with a fully Spanish-language album for DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS. Days after achieving the milestone, the Puerto Rican singer took the stage at Super Bowl LX and delivered a show-stopping halftime performance.

While these back-to-back appearances made headlines for all the right reasons, they also sparked a hilarious meme fest on the Internet.

Bad Bunny Grammys 2026 Memes

Bad Bunny took home three Grammy awards, including Album of the Year, Best Música Urbana Album and Best Global Music Performance for EoO. During his emotional acceptance speech, the singer dedicated his win to "all the people who had to leave their homeland, their country, to follow their dreams.

In addition to the heartfelt moments, Bad Bunny also gave us some glorious memes from the Grammy night. The singer's emotional reaction to winning the AOTY particularly caught fans' attention and they were quick to turn the video into funny memes.

“Can we jump on a quick call?" an X user captioned the now-viral clip.

“Can we jump on a quick call” pic.twitter.com/JbsViPBdM3 — Charles Patterson (@CharlesPattson) February 3, 2026

Another added, "How it feels when I click “confirm payment” and they take away my money."

How it feels when I click “confirm payment” and they take away my money pic.twitter.com/9xjSYBSqhT — kira ???? (@kirawontmiss) February 4, 2026

Here's how the internet had fun with the viral Bad Bunny meme:

When you click apply and it redirects you to workday



pic.twitter.com/tJVYQOPUy1 — Kamayani (@kamayanitweets) February 4, 2026

remembering i made plans when i was feeling extroverted pic.twitter.com/jMLKPHyvDC — tido bling (@tiido_bling) February 3, 2026

Bad Bunny's Super Bowl Performance Memes

Just a week after making history at the Grammys 2026, Bad Bunny headlined Super Bowl LX and delivered a show-stopping halftime performance. With this, the singer became the first solo Spanish-language artist to headline the Super Bowl halftime show. His13-minute setlist featured hits like Tití Me Preguntó, Yo Perreo Sola and DeBÍ TiRAR MáS FOToS.

Lady Gaga and Ricky Martin also joined the performance as surprise musical guests, while Pedro Pascal, Jessica Alba, Jon Hamm, Cardi B, Karol G and Young Miko made cameo appearances.

Amid all this, what caught many people's eyes were people dressed as bushes. Many assumed the bushes to be a part of the incredible set design but they turned out to be real people in costume. Footage from the show later revealed a team of costumed performers scurrying into place, which sparked a hilarious meme fest on social media.

Take a look:

The Ents showing up to take down Isengard pic.twitter.com/3f6095L6Xw — Conor Ryan (@ConorRyan_93) February 9, 2026

The Internet was also flooded with hilarious memes as people dissected every moment of the performance.

Every time Bad Bunny said "Ey!" in the Halftime Show pic.twitter.com/o9AE1qpREC — NO CONTEXT HUMANS (@HumansNoContext) February 9, 2026

But memes apart, Bad Bunny's Super Bowl halftime show was a huge success. Many praised the singer for his energetic performance, cultural representation and powerful message of unity.