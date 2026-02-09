From Rs 2 Lakh To Rs 30 Lakh A Night, Delhi Luxury Hotel Rates Go Skyhigh On AI Summit Dates

New Delhi's luxury hotel prices have quietly slipped into shock category ahead of the AI Impact Summit 2026, with room rates ballooning to levels that even seasoned business travellers are calling absurd.

The global summit, hosted by India's Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), is scheduled for February 19 and 20 at Bharat Mandapam in the capital.

Announced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi at the France AI Action Summit last year, the event positions India as the first Global South nation to host a large-scale, international AI forum focused on People, Planet and Progress. With heads of state, tech leaders, policy-makers and global delegations expected in the capital, New Delhi's luxury hospitality sector has gone into full surge-pricing mode.

But while price hikes during large international events are hardly new, what stands out this time is just how steep the jump has been.

To understand the scale of the increase, we checked room availability and rates across ten of Delhi's top luxury hotels for the summit dates, February 18 to 20, and compared them with standard pricing in March, a relatively calmer month for business travel. What we found was a dramatic escalation, with some properties quoting prices that were nearly ten to twelve times their usual rates, while others were already completely sold out.

How High Is Too High

For instance, at The Leela Palace, a luxury suite for the summit period is priced at Rs 14,40,000 per night. Under normal circumstances, the same category typically goes for around Rs 1,15,000.

At Taj Palace, the Presidential Suite is listed at a staggering Rs 30 lakh per night, compared to its usual rate of approximately Rs 2,37,500.

Several properties have simply stopped selling rooms altogether for those dates. ITC Maurya, one of Delhi's most preferred addresses for visiting dignitaries and international delegations, is completely sold out during the summit window. The Oberoi, meanwhile, is allowing bookings only with a mandatory minimum stay of two nights, effectively pushing guests to book through till February 20 even if they do not require it.

This pattern repeats across the city's luxury circuit.

We checked availability at Taj Mahal Hotel, Taj Palace, The Leela, ITC, The Oberoi, The Lodhi, JW Marriott, Andaz, The Imperial and Le Méridien. In several cases, either inventory was unavailable or rates were far above what even peak-season business travel usually commands.

Have a look:

The Leela Palace New Delhi

Normally charging around Rs 99,000-Rs 1,15,000 per night, rooms at this luxury property are now listed at up to peak rate Rs 14-15 lakh for the same rooms.

We tried booking for February 18-20, 2026. Have a look:

Luxury suite prices at The Leela Palace. Photo: The Leela Palace

Grand Premier Suite prices at The Leela Palace. Photo: The Leela Palace

We also booked similar booked rooms, during the month of March 2026, a saw a whopping price difference. Have a look:

Luxury Suite price at The Leela Palace during the March month. Photo: The Leela Palace

Grand Premier Suite in price at The Leela Palace during the March month. Photo: The Leela Palace

Taj Properties

Taj Mahal, New Delhi

At Taj Mahal, New Delhi, rooms were sold out on February 18-19, and maximum availability was exhausted on February 17 for options like the Luxury Room City View King Bed, Taj Club Executive Room King Bed, and Taj Club Suite.

What was available for February 17 was the Taj Club Balcony Suite, which was priced at Rs 3,65,800 per night during this peak, while the same room drops sharply to Rs 54,000 for March 18-19.

Taj Club Balcony Suite price for Feb 17th. Photo: Taj Mahal, New Delhi

For March 18-19:

Taj Club Balcony Suite price for March 18th. Photo: Taj Mahal, New Delhi

Taj Palace, New Delhi

At Taj Palace, New Delhi, rooms and suites were sold out for February 18-20. Options like the Garden Presidential 2 Bed Suite Pool View were priced at Rs 30,00,000 per night (Rs 30 lakh/night) and the Garden Luxury Suite King Bed Pool View with Private Terrace at Rs 25,00,000 per night (25 lakh/night).

The price of the same rooms drop sharply to Rs 2,37,500 for the Garden Presidential 2-Bed Suite Pool View and Rs 1,42,500 for the Garden Luxury Suite King Bed Pool View with Private Terrace respectively on March 11-12.

Garden Presidential 2-Bed Suite Pool View. Photo: Taj Palace, New Delhi

Garden Luxury Suite King Bed Pool View with Private Terrace. Photo: Taj Palace, New Delhi

For the month of March:

Garden Presidential 2-Bed Suite Pool View. Photo: Taj Palace, New Delhi

Garden Luxury Suite King Bed Pool View with Private Terrace. Photo: Taj Palace, New Delhi

ITC Maurya, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New Delhi

At ITC Maurya, a Luxury Collection Hotel, New Delhi, rooms were sold out on February 18, and most were sold out on February 19-20, with the Towers Suite priced at Rs 1,22,000 per night. The same Towers Suite drops sharply to Rs 46,000 for March 19-20.

Towers Suite price for February 19-20. Photo: ITC Maurya

Towers Suite price for March 19-20th. Photo: ITC Maurya

The Oberoi, New Delhi

At The Oberoi, New Delhi, prices for February 18-20 list the Luxury Suite at Rs 25,00,000 and the Deluxe Suite at Rs 11,25,000 per night, with bookings from February 15-19 requiring a minimum stay until February 20; for instance, a booking from the 15th needs at least five nights.

The same Luxury Suite drops sharply to Rs 3,25,000 and the Deluxe Suite to Rs 2,75,000 respectively for March 11-12.

Photo: At The Oberoi, New Delhi

For February 18-20:

Luxury Suite: Rs 25,00,000

Deluxe Suite: Rs 11,25,000

The Luxury Suite and The Deluxe Suite. Photo: At The Oberoi, New Delhi,

For March 11-12:

Luxury Suite: Rs 3,25,000

Deluxe Suite: Rs 2,75,000

Luxury Suite and Deluxe Suite. Photo: At The Oberoi, New Delhi

The Lodhi, New Delhi

At The Lodhi, New Delhi, prices are high from February 16 during the AI Summit period, with rooms sold out on February 18-20 for the high-end luxury rooms like Lodhi Signature Suite, Verandah Pool Suite, and Lodhi Premier Suite, while the Garden Terrace Room With Balcony and Lodhi Standard Room With Balcony are priced at Rs 1,30,000 per night.

The same Garden Terrace Room With Balcony drops to Rs 36,000 and the Lodhi Standard Room With Balcony to Rs 36,000 respectively for March 11-12, even as the top-tier Lodhi Signature Suite remains at Rs 1,30,000.

At The Lodhi, New Delhi standard room prices during Feb 18-20th. Photo: At The Lodhi, New Delhi

For March 11-12:

Their most luxurious room, Lodhi Signature Suite, is at Rs 1,30,000, however starndard rooms are priced at Rs 36,000.

JW Marriott Hotel, New Delhi Aerocity

At JW Marriott Hotel, New Delhi Aerocity, the F2 Twin/Single Beds, City View, Executive Lounge Access, Guest Room is priced at Rs 1,12,100 average per night for February 18-20. The same 2 Twin/Single Beds, City View, Executive Lounge Access room is selling for Rs 27,000 on March 18-19.

2 Twin/Single Beds, City View, Executive Lounge Access price for Feb 18. Photo: JW Marriott Hotel

For March 18-19:

2 Twin/Single Beds, City View, Executive Lounge Access price for March 18th. Photo: JW Marriott Hotel

Andaz Delhi, by Hyatt

At Andaz, New Delhi, prices for February 18-20 list the Andaz Large View Suite at Rs 79,200 and the Signature Suite at Rs 3,29,200 per night.

While the Signature Suite was unavailable for March, the same Andaz Large View Suite price drops to Rs 34,000 for March 2-4.

Andaz Large View Suite and Signature Suite for Feb. Photo: Andaz

For the month of March:

Andaz Large View Suite. Photo: Andaz

The Imperial, New Delhi

At The Imperial, New Delhi, prices are hiked right from February 16, with bookings for February 18-20 listing the Luxury Suite at Rs 10 lakh per night and the Deco Suite at Rs 3,50,000.

Luxury Suite. Photo: The Imperial, New Delhi

Deco Suite. Photo: The Imperial, New Delhi

For March 4-5:

While the price of a luxury suite remains the same, the Deco Suite is priced at Rs 1,17,000 in March.

Le Méridien, New Delhi

All rooms are sold out during the summit period.

Luxury hotels can argue that such pricing reflects market demand during exceptional periods and is not representative of standard operations. Yet, the contrast remains stark. What might cost Rs 1 to 2 lakh on a normal business day has suddenly entered eight-figure territory, raising questions about accessibility, optics and whether the capital is quietly becoming one of the world's most expensive cities during marquee global events.