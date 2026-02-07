100 CEOs, 250 Submissions: How India AI Summit Draws World's Top AI Minds

The Research Symposium on "AI and its Impact" is being organised as part of the India AI Impact Summit 2026 to bring artificial intelligence research closer to policy and real-world decision-making. The symposium has drawn strong interest from the research community, with over 250 submissions received from India and abroad.

Scheduled for February 18, 2026, at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi, the symposium aims to serve as a bridge between research, policy and practice by creating a platform where researchers, policymakers and practitioners can engage with each other.

AI Impact Summit, 2026 - Biggest AI Summit so far



✅ 100+ countries | 15+ Heads of State | 100+ CEOs | 500+ sessions



🗓️ February 16-20, 2026

📍New Delhi, India pic.twitter.com/wiZI3eEiJ6 — Ashwini Vaishnaw (@AshwiniVaishnaw) January 30, 2026

What is the Research Symposium about?

The symposium focuses on examining how artificial intelligence is shaping economies, institutions and societies. It brings together researchers and practitioners from India, the Global South and other countries to present frontier research, exchange evidence and methods, and explore collaborations.

Key discussion areas include human capital development, inclusion, safety and trust in AI systems, resilience, innovation, scientific advancement, and the use of AI for economic growth and social good.

How is the symposium structured?

A total of 60 research posters will be showcased during the event. These include 30 posters under the Global South Poster Track, 15 as part of the India Forum Showcase, and 15 under the Students Showcase.

The programme will feature plenary keynotes and research dialogues, international research panels, and a Global South research and posters showcase.

What will the plenary sessions cover?

The plenary sessions will include keynote addresses, fireside chats and in-depth research dialogues with leading Indian and international experts. These sessions will explore the theoretical foundations of AI, its practical applications, and its broader social, economic and ethical implications.

What are the international research panels?

The international research panels will consist of short, focused presentations by global research leaders. These panels will highlight emerging AI innovations, new methodologies and breakthrough applications developed at premier institutions around the world.

Why is the Global South focus important?

The Global South Research and Posters Showcase will highlight work by students and collaborative research teams from developing regions. The showcase is aimed at promoting emerging talent, encouraging mentorship and presenting solutions to challenges that are often under-represented in global AI research discussions.

What outcomes are expected?

The organisers expect the symposium to result in clearer, implementable outcomes, stronger collaboration between research institutions and decision-makers, and improved use of research evidence to support responsible AI adoption.

More information on the Research Symposium and the India AI Impact Summit 2026, including programme details and participation options, is available on the official summit website.