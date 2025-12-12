From Apple To Microsoft To Meta: Bengaluru Gen Z Techie Goes Viral With Epic Year In AI

A LinkedIn post by 22-year-old Adithya S Kolavi has taken social media by storm after he shared an extraordinary roundup of his achievements from the past year, an impressive list that many in the tech world are calling "one of the most inspiring Gen Z journeys in AI today."

Adithya began his year with a Machine Learning internship at Apple, where he worked alongside senior engineers on projects that strengthened his technical vision. He later moved to Microsoft Research, contributing to cutting-edge work on agentic memory.

In a remarkable milestone, he secured a six-figure USD LLaMA Impact Grant from Meta, enabling him to build frontier-level AI models at his startup, CognitiveLab. His open-source work also gained major traction, crossing 10,000 GitHub stars-with his popular tool GitVizz even being accepted into the Vercel Open Source Sponsorship Program.

Across Twitter, LinkedIn and GitHub, Adithya grew to nearly 20,000 followers, helping him connect with global researchers and founders. Over the year, he published five research papers in top academic venues such as AAAI, NAACL, CVPR, ICCV and NeurIPS workshops, covering agentic systems, multimodal multilingual models and large-scale data synthesis.

He also launched Vibemotion, a motion-graphics tool that crossed 200k views, and won three major hackathons, including the ElevenLabs Global Hackathon and the 100xEngineers National AI Hackathon.

Recently graduating with a B.Tech from PES University, Adithya has also been featured in The Economic Times, MIT Technology Review and Analytics India Magazine.

His post concludes with a simple message that has resonated widely: "Feels like things are just getting started."

The post received over 2,000 likes and numerous comments, with many people amazed by his achievements.