Where Is Mojtaba Khamenei? Iran Minister Shares Big Update With NDTV

As the war between Iran, the United States and Israel enters its third week, questions have continued to circulate about the status of Iran's Supreme Leader, Mojtaba Khamenei.

In an interview with NDTV, Iran's Deputy Foreign Minister Esmail Baghaei said the country's leadership remains intact and dismissed speculation surrounding the Supreme Leader's condition.

"I can tell you that he's fine," Baghaei told NDTV. "I'm sure you have already heard about his message and hopefully, very soon, he will give another message to the public."

War Enters 17th Day

The interview took place on what Baghaei described as the 17th day of the conflict. Tehran continues to characterise the fighting as a war initiated by Washington and Tel Aviv.

"Today is the 17th day of this unprovoked, unwarranted act of aggression," he told NDTV. "I think it's crystal clear for everyone that this imposed war by the United States and Israel against Iran."

He said Iran had been engaged in negotiations when the conflict began.

"We were negotiating," he said. "Iranians are determined to defend their homeland and that's what we are doing right now."

Iranian officials have repeatedly framed the conflict as a defensive war and say the country's military response is aimed at protecting its sovereignty.

Strait Of Hormuz And India

A major concern during the conflict has been the security of the Strait of Hormuz, the narrow shipping lane through which a significant share of the world's oil supplies pass. India has been closely monitoring developments in the strait, particularly because several Indian-flagged vessels operate in the region.

Baghaei confirmed that at least one Indian ship that had been cleared to pass through the strait reached India earlier on the day.

"We are very close with India," he said. "Indians and Iranians have many things in common and we attach high importance to strengthening and continuing our good relations with India."

"The insecurity that is imposed on the whole region applies unfortunately to the Strait of Hormuz," he said. "It is not Iran's fault."

According to the deputy minister, Iran believes vessels belonging to countries participating in the war cannot be treated as neutral traffic.

"We have made it clear that according to international law, the aggressor's ships and vessels cannot pass through the Strait of Hormuz because their passage is no more innocent," he said. "They would contribute to this ongoing aggression."

Baghaei added that ships assisting the war effort against Iran would not be allowed to cross the waterway.