US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE Updates: The Middle East has been plunged into chaos after the US and Israel carried out joint strikes on Iran last month, killing 86-year-old Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei and sparking a war.
In response, Iran has been attacking Israel and US military bases in Gulf countries. Israel and the US have also been striking Iranian sites.
US President Donald Trump has urged countries such as China, France, Japan, South Korea and Britain to send warships to help secure the Strait of Hormuz, the critical chokepoint for global oil supplies.
Here Are Live Updates On US-Israel-Iran War:
US-Israel-Iran War LIVE: Baghdad Military Base Attacked
A drone attack late Saturday targeted the Baghdad airport complex, which houses a military base and a US diplomatic facility, two security sources told the news agency AFP.
The drones "targeted the military base" but were brought down just outside the complex, one source said, while a second source said a crashed drone sparked a huge fire outside.
Middle East crisis LIVE: Bahrain, Saudi Arabia F1 Races Cancelled
Formula 1 and its governing body FIA said the Grand Prix races in Bahrain and Saudi Arabia will not happen in April because of safety concerns related to the Iran war.
“Due to the ongoing situation in the Middle East region, the Bahrain and Saudi Arabian Grands Prix will not take place in April,” F1 said. “While several alternatives were considered, it was ultimately decided that no substitutions will be made in April.”
F1 was due to race in Bahrain on April 12 and in the Saudi Arabian city of Jeddah on April 19.
“While this was a difficult decision to take, it is unfortunately the right one at this stage considering the current situation in the Middle East," said Stefano Domenicali, president and CEO of F1.
“The FIA will always place the safety and well being of our community and colleagues first. After careful consideration, we have taken this decision with that responsibility firmly in mind,” FIA President Mohammed Ben Sulayem said.
US-Israel-Iran War Live: Loud Explosions Heard In Bahrain's Manama
Explosions rang out over Bahrain's capital of Manama early on Sunday, according to two AFP journalists.
In a post on X at around 1 am, Bahrain's Ministry of Interior said the "siren has been sounded".
"Citizens and residents are urged to remain calm and head to the nearest safe place," it had said.
Bahrain has said it has intercepted 125 missiles and 203 drones since the start of Iran's attacks.