Iran War LIVE: Iran on Wednesday dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East, issuing its own counterproposal instead, as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.

Two officials from Pakistan described the 15-point US proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is normally shipped.

Iran issued its own plan via state TV, which includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities and Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.

"No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations," Iran's foreign minister later told state TV.

The war in the Middle East began when the US and Israel conducted strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders.

Here are the LIVE Updates of US Israel Iran War: