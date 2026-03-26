Iran War LIVE: Iran on Wednesday dismissed an American plan to pause the war in the Middle East, issuing its own counterproposal instead, as it launched more attacks on Israel and Gulf Arab countries.
Two officials from Pakistan described the 15-point US proposal broadly, saying it addressed sanctions relief, a rollback of Iran's nuclear programme, limits on missiles and reopening the Strait of Hormuz, through which a fifth of the world's oil is normally shipped.
Iran issued its own plan via state TV, which includes a halt to killings of its officials, means to make sure no other war is waged against it, reparations for the war, the end of hostilities and Iran's sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz.
"No negotiations have happened with the enemy until now, and we do not plan on any negotiations," Iran's foreign minister later told state TV.
The war in the Middle East began when the US and Israel conducted strikes on Iran, killing Supreme Leader Ali Khamenei and other senior leaders.
Here are the LIVE Updates of US Israel Iran War:
Iran War LIVE | Egypt Offers To Host US Iran De-Escalation Talks
Egypt's Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty said Cairo is ready to host talks to support de-escalation between the US and Iran and backs President Donald Trump's push for negotiations, adding he hopes there will be direct talks between the two sides, according to an Al-Jazeera report.
Iran War LIVE | Iran Claims It Shot Down American F-18 Jet, Then A US Fact-Check
🔴#BREAKING | Iran Claims It Shot Down American F-18 Jet, Then A US Fact-Check— NDTV (@ndtv) March 26, 2026
NDTV's @VishalV054 joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/pQXR8hIUNM
Iran War LIVE | Israel Military Says Carried Out 'Wide-Scale' Strikes In Iran
Israel's military said Thursday its forces had carried out a wave of strikes across Iran, including in the central city of Isfahan.
A brief military statement said Israeli forces "completed a wide-scale wave of strikes targeting infrastructure of the Iranian terror regime in several areas across Iran".
(AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE | Stocks On Edge As Middle East Ceasefire Talks Take Centre Stage
Asian stocks struggled for direction while the dollar held firm on Thursday as investors treaded cautiously amid dizzying developments in the Middle East, where Iran said it would weigh a U.S. proposal to end the Gulf conflict.
The widening war has jolted global markets, sending oil prices soaring, reigniting inflation fears and scrambling global rate expectations.
It was a mixed picture in Asia in early trading with Japan's Nikkei up 0.6% while South Korean stocks were down 1.2%. MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan edged 0.23% lower, set for a 8.7% decline in the month, its biggest monthly drop since October 2022.
The dollar held firm near recent highs and was on track for a 2% monthly gain, cementing its status as the markets' preferred safe haven.
(Reuters)
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE | Australia Bans Visitors From Iran
Australia banned visitors from Iran on Thursday, saying war in the Middle East increased the risk they would refuse to fly home once their short-term visas expired.
For the next six months people travelling on Iranian passports will be barred from visiting Australia for tourism or work, the Home Affairs department said.
"The conflict in Iran has increased the risk that some temporary visa holders may be unable or unlikely to depart Australia when their visas expire," it said in a statement.
Some exceptions would be made on a case-by-case basis, the department added, such as for the parents of Australian citizens.
"There are many visitor visas which were issued before the conflict in Iran which may not have been issued if they were applied for now," Home Affairs Minister Tony Burke said.
"Decisions about permanent stays in Australia should be deliberate decisions of the government, not a random consequence of who booked a holiday."
(AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE | Trump Says Iran 'Afraid' To Admit It Wants A Deal
US President Donald Trump insisted Wednesday that Iran was taking part in peace talks, suggesting Tehran's denials were because Iranian negotiators fear being killed by their own side.
"They are negotiating, by the way, and they want to make a deal so badly. But they're afraid to say it, because they figure they'll be killed by their own people," Trump told a dinner for Republican members of Congress.
"They're also afraid they'll be killed by us."
The US leader's comments came after Iranian Foreign Minister Abbas Araghchi said that "we do not intend to negotiate".
(AFP)
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE | "US Requesting Conversations, Sending Messages Via Mediators": Iran
🔴#BREAKING | "US requesting conversations, sending messages via mediators" : Iran— NDTV (@ndtv) March 26, 2026
NDTV's @VishalV054 joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/evCCaI7q8E
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE | Iran Speaker Warns "Enemies Are Preparing To Occupy" Island
🔴#BREAKING | Iran Speaker Warns "Enemies Are Preparing To Occupy" Island— NDTV (@ndtv) March 26, 2026
NDTV's @VishalV054 joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/jdsJtfulvr
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE | "Fully Stop Aggression": Iran Issues Own Plan To End War
🔴#BREAKING | "Fully stop aggression" : Iran issues own plan to end war— NDTV (@ndtv) March 26, 2026
NDTV's @VishalV054 joins @reetksahni with more details pic.twitter.com/hcUKUk0fst
US-Israel-Iran War News LIVE: Hezbollah Rejects Truce Talks As Israel Presses Lebanon Strikes
Hezbollah chief Naim Qassem said negotiations with Israel under fire would amount to "surrender", as the Iran-backed group launched attacks and Israel said it was expanding a "buffer zone" inside Lebanon.
Israel, which occupied southern Lebanon for around two decades until 2000, has kept up strikes on its northern neighbour and sent ground troops to take control of a strip up to the Litani River, around 30 kilometres (20 miles) from the border.
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said the military had already "created a genuine security zone" and was now expending it, pushing deeper into Lebanon.
"We are simply creating a larger buffer zone" that could prevent a ground invasion of Israel and missile attacks, Netanyahu said in a video shared by his office.
(AFP)