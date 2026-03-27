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FBI Chief Kash Patel's Personal Email Breached, Claim Iran-Linked Hackers

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said FBI Director Kash Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

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FBI Chief Kash Patel's Personal Email Breached, Claim Iran-Linked Hackers
Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox

Iran-linked hackers have publicly claimed the breach of FBI Director Kash Patel's personal inbox, publishing photographs of the director and his purported resume to the internet. 

On their website, the hacker group Handala Hack Team said Patel "will now find his name among the list of successfully hacked victims."

Reuters was not able to immediately authenticate the emails published by Hanadala, but a sample of the material uploaded by the hackers and reviewed by Reuters appears to show a mix of personal and work correspondence dating between 2010 and 2019.

A Justice Department official confirmed to Reuters that Patel's emails were compromised but did not go into detail. The FBI did not immediately respond to a request for comment. The hackers did not immediately respond to messages.

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)

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