Kash Patel Not On Cole Allen's Kill List Because He's Hindu? What Report Said

A manifesto sent by the suspected gunman, Cole Tomas Allen, before the White House Correspondents' Dinner shooting over the weekend outlined his intent to target the US President Donald Trump and his other senior officials, with a noticeable exception of one important member-- FBI director Kash Patel.

But why exactly was Patel "spared"? That's the question being probed by authorities, who are examining multiple theories, ranging from ideology to operational strategy, down to religion, according to a report by The New York Post.

One of the theories under investigation is that Allen, who had anti-Christian sentiments, excluded Patel because he is a Hindu by faith.

"[Allen] was pretty anti-Christian and Kash is Hindu," a source told The Post.

Other Theories Under Probe

Sources said the other reason why Patel was specifically excluded was that Allen purportedly wanted to avoid targeting law enforcement while focusing squarely on Trump, against whom he ranted in the manifesto.

"Anything would really just be speculation, but he took the time to go through why he wasn't targeting all of the law-enforcement agencies, so I think it's probably related to that," a source told The Post.

Another source claimed Allen "specifically said he didn't want to target law enforcement." That's why Patel was exempted from his list.

However, the report said the theories are still under investigation to understand the true motives of the gunman.

What The Manifesto Said

Authorities said Allen emailed family members and a former employer shortly before launching the attack, attaching a document titled "Apology and Explanation."

In the message, Allen wrote, "My sincerest apologies for all the trouble I've caused", adding that he did not expect forgiveness for what he was about to do.

The document then shifted to justification. "What my representatives do reflects on me. And I am no longer willing to permit… crimes," he wrote, outlining a political rationale for his actions.

Investigators said the manifesto made clear that Allen intended to target top government officials attending the dinner. "Administration officials (not including Patel): they are the targets, prioritised from highest-ranking to lowest," the 1,052-word document stated.

The manifesto also outlined what Allen described as "rules of engagement", indicating that Secret Service personnel would be targeted only if necessary and that other groups, including hotel staff and guests, were not primary targets.

Despite that, the document acknowledged the risk of broader harm. Allen wrote that he "would still go through most everyone… if it were absolutely necessary", a statement prosecutors said underscored the potential scale of the threat.

Officials said Allen apologised in the document to people he "put in danger simply by being near," even as he outlined his intended targets.

Shooter Not Cooperating

Acting Attorney General Todd Blanche said the manifesto is part of a broader investigation into motive. "As far as us understanding additional motivation… that's for the FBI and law enforcement," he said.

He added that Allen, who is now charged with attempting to assassinate President Donald Trump, was not cooperating with law enforcement following his arrest.

The 31-year-old CalTech grad made a defiant first appearance in federal court on Monday, where he was slapped with charges of attempted assassination of the president, transportation of a firearm across state lines to commit a felony and discharging a gun. He faces life in prison if convicted.