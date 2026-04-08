"Expeditiously Exit Iran": Centre Issues Fresh Advisory For Indian Citizens

India on Wednesday issued a fresh advisory for its nationals in Iran and "strongly advised" them to "expeditiously exit" the war-hit country.

In a post on X, the Indian embassy in Iran asked its citizens to leave the country using the routes they have suggested.

"It is again reiterated that there should be no attempt to approach any international land border without prior consultation and coordination with the Embassy," the post read.

The embassy's also gave its emergency contact numbers -- +989128109115; +989128109109; +989128109102; +989932179359, and mail id - cons.tehran@mea.gov.in.

⚠️ Advisory as on 08 April 2026. pic.twitter.com/pusFQIAKKI — India in Iran (@India_in_Iran) April 8, 2026

The advisory came hours after the US and Iran announced a two-week ceasefire.

The embassy had earlier issued an advisory on Tuesday evening, advising its nationals in Iran to stay wherever they are for the next 48 hours.

The advisory came after US President Donald Trump warned that a "whole civilisation will die tonight" if Iran does not meet his 8 pm Eastern Time deadline (5:30 am Indian time, Wednesday) to end its blockade of the Strait of Hormuz.

According to official data, around 9,000 Indians, including students, were in Iran when the conflict began following strikes on Iranian targets by Israel and the US on February 28. About 1,800 Indians have so far returned to India.

US-Iran Ceasefire

The US and Iran agreed to a two-week ceasefire Tuesday about an hour before Donald Trump's deadline to "obliterate" the rival country was set to expire.

The agreement came after Trump said he had spoken to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and his Army Chief Asim Munir, who had requested a truce.

Sharif said Pakistani capital Islamabad would welcome delegates from both countries for negotiations aimed at reaching a "conclusive agreement" on April 10.

Tehran said it had agreed to talks with Washington in Pakistan on a path to end the conflict, which broke out on February 28 when the US and Israel conducted joint strikes on Iran.