Sun May Set On Elite Empire As Delhi Gymkhana Club Gets Eviction Notice

"Pickled in Rum...

sinful, ginful, rum-soaked (women &) men,

Survive for three score years and ten,

And some of them, though very few,

Stay pickled till they're 92!"

Renowned author and life-time member Khushwant Singh's humourous and satirical take on the patrons of the Delhi Gymkhana Club at the ripe age of 92.

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Tucked besides the imposing Ashoka trees and the power corridors of the Capital, the Delhi Gymkhana Club has for over a century symbolised power, elitism, exclusivity, access, colonial influence and above all privilege.

It has always been more than just a sports or recreation club. Its membership defined people's status in the Delhi high society.

Founded in 1913 as the "Imperial Delhi Gymkhana Club", the institution was created during the British colonial era as a socialising space for imperial officers and the ruling elite. After Independence in 1947, the word "Imperial" was dropped, but much of the club's culture, traditions and aura survived.

Spread across nearly 27 acres on Safdarjung Road, the club building was designed by famed British architect Robert Tor Russell - who also designed Connaught Place and Teen Murti House.

The club boasts 26 grass tennis courts, which is the most in any club in the country. It has seven clay courts, three squash courts, badminton courts, a billiards room and a covered swimming pool. There are three lounge bars and 43 resident cottages.

High-ranking bureaucrats, military chiefs, diplomats, judges, politicians, industrialists and old business families made up much of its membership making it synonymous with India's ruling establishment. Its membership carries equal prestige as a high office.

With around 1,200 members, getting into the coveted circle has historically been extraordinarily difficult. The waiting period to get a membership has stretched 20 to 30 years. Just about a 100 memberships are opened every year to fill up for deaths and resignations.

And money alone is no guarantee for entry. It has always been about the "network". Families with influence -- bureaucratic, military or political -- spanning generations. Recommendations, social standing, and connections mattered more than the money.

It's a club that has guarded access and maintained its "traditions" like no other. Strict dress codes and etiquette reinforce its reputation for exclusivity.

For over a century, the Delhi Gymkhana has followed the 40-40-20 rule for membership. 40% went to civil servants, 40% to the defence services and 20% to 'others' (read commoners). Adult children of members got preferential treatment in grant of membership thus snuffing out chances of the "outsiders".

Those getting membership attend "at home'', a ritual where club members see if a person is good enough to be one of "them".

This exclusivity has also made Delhi Gymkhana controversial. Critics accused the club of representing colonial mindset in modern democratic India. In 2020, the National Company Law Tribunal sharply criticised the institution, remarking that the club still "reeks of an imperial mindset" and serves privileged elites.

Despite criticism, the charm of Delhi Gymkhana remains intact. Its membership signals that the person has arrived into the top social circles.

In more ways than one, Delhi Gymkhana represents a paradox of modern India. It is a heritage institution, a colonial relic, a social power centre and a status symbol all rolled into one.

As it stands at a crossroads with an eviction order from the Centre, an era in Delhi stares at sunset.