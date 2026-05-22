Twisha Sharma Death Updates: Samarth Singh, missing since his 33-year-old wife Twisha Sharma was found dead on May 12, withdrew his pre-arrest bail plea in the Madhya Pradesh High Court and may surrender soon.

The case came under scrutiny as the Madhya Pradesh Police faced criticism for an inefficient probe into the case, with the belt being used by Twisha Sharma for hanging not being submitted by the police for autopsy. Further, questions were also raised on co-accused and Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law Giribala Singh's influence on the probe, given her background as a retired judge. She has also been accused of not cooperating in the investigation.

Under pressure, police increased the cash reward from Rs 10,000 to Rs 30,000 for information leading to Samarth Singh's arrest and also approached the court seeking revocation of his passport. The High Court also issued a notice to Giribala Singh over pleas seeking revocation of her anticipatory bail.

Following demands by Twisha Sharma's family, a second autopsy of the woman's body was ordered on Friday. Both Samarth Singh and Giribala Singh face allegations of dowry harassment.

Twisha Sharma Death Case Updates, Samarth Singh Likely To Surrender Latest News