Twisha Sharma's 2nd Autopsy Cleared By Court, Husband Withdraws Bail Plea

In a big development in the Twisha Sharma mystery death case, the Madhya Pradesh High Court on Friday allowed second autopsy of Sharma's body. The order marks a major breakthrough for Twisha's family, which has consistently alleged that her death inside her matrimonial home in Bhopal was not a simple case of suicide, but a case that requires deeper forensic scrutiny.

The court directed that the second autopsy should be conducted by a team from AIIMS Delhi. However, the court clarified that the procedure will take place in Bhopal itself. A special flight will be arranged to bring the AIIMS Delhi doctors to the state capital, and the court made it clear that the exercise must be completed at the earliest.

The order came even as Twisha Sharma's husband Samarth Singh withdrew his bail application from the high court and said that he would surrender before a trial court and seek bail from there. He has been evading arrest since his wife's mysterious death and police are on a lookout.

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Twisha Sharma's family had approached the High Court demanding a second autopsy after a lower court had denied their request.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta who appeared for the State in the high court said that second postmortem does not mean raising finger on any person, it would boost confidence of all parties. He added that he does not doubt the correctness of the first report or competence of the concerned doctor.

The victim's family had flagged lapses in the first autopsy to demand a fresh one and pointed out that the FIR was registered three days after Twisha was found dead.

Their plea also alleged that the investigators did not provide the material allegedly used in the hanging during the first postmortem examination.

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Twisha Sharma's lawyer had questioned why the post-mortem report lacked a detailed mention of the injuries found on her body. Another serious discrepancy that the victim's lawyer had pointed out was that Twisha's height recorded during the post-mortem reportedly differs from the height mentioned in the police report.

Model and actor Twisha was found dead on May 12 - barely five months after her marriage to Samarth Singh, a lawyer. She had met him through a dating app in 2024, and they got married in December 2025. Her parents alleged that their daughter was being subjected to various forms of abuse, including physical abuse by her husband and her in-laws. WhatsApp chats between Twisha and her mother, Rekha Sharma, also revealed that she felt "trapped" in an unhappy marriage and faced mental torture and dowry harassment by her in-laws.