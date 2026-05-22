Did Chinese General Disguise As Waitress To Spy On Elon Musk? What Report Said

Jennifer Zeng, an independent blogger, has accused China of spying on the American delegation during US President Donald Trump's visit to Beijing by using disguised personnel to monitor foreign dignitaries and tech executives. In a series of social media posts, Zeng alleged that a server standing directly behind billionaire Elon Musk at a Beijing state banquet is a highly decorated active-duty Chinese military officer.

This isn't the first time Zeng has accused Beijing of espionage. In 2023, she suggested the Chinese Communist Party (CCP) played a role in the killing of Khalistani terrorist Hardeep Singh Nijjar in Canada. According to her, China's "purpose was to frame India, creating discord between India and the West."

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Inside Zeng's Espionage Charge

Zeng shared an image of two servers from the CCP's state banquet honouring President Trump, claiming photos of the same women "in uniform" were being widely circulated on Chinese social media.

In a later post, she claimed a waitress standing behind Musk in one of the photos was Major Cheng Cheng, an elite battalion commander who apparently helped write the operational manuals for China's military ceremonies.

In a third post, Zeng said, "I think Cheng Cheng had a gun or something under her red dress."

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NDTV could not verify these claims independently. The Chinese government has also not responded to these specific claims, though the tactics line up with historical patterns.

Security experts have long noted that China has a documented history of deploying deep-cover operatives against Western targets.

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Past incidents include the high-profile Fang Fang suspected honeypot operation targeting US politicians in California. Additionally, Western intelligence has repeatedly warned of embedded Chinese state actors infiltrating corporate tech spaces and diplomatic circles under innocent guises.

As foreign tech leaders continue to negotiate direct access to Chinese markets, critics have warned that Beijing's hospitality may come with a hidden, watchful price.

