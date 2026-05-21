'Unfathomable Cruelty': Twisha Sharma's Brother On Her Mother-In-Law

Major Harshit Sharma, the brother of Noida resident Twisha Sharma, has strongly criticised her in-laws for character assassination of a person who has died - and hence can no longer defend herself - and called her mother-in-law, a former judge, a person so "cruel" that she is in an "unfathomable" level of it.

"It is unfathomable how one person can be so cruel in her demeanour when the person is dead. While she [Twisha Sharma] was alive, she [mother-in-law] would be completely at a different level altogether," Major Sharma told NDTV today.

The serving Indian Army officer highlighted examples that he said clearly proved abuse of the justice system by the former judge and Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh.

"Let me remind the ex judge the rules of engagement of the bail. She was not supposed to interfere with the investigation. She was not supposed to make comments on my dead sister. Such derogatory remarks, trying to divert the attention of the people as well as the investigation agency, let me remind the ex judge the very law that she has been practising and passing judgments on, she has forgotten all of it," Major Sharma said.

He said he had questioned the bail granted to her, how she is even justifying her actions after the bail, and why no action has been taken against her.

Major Sharma said it is not fear of the investigation being influenced by his brother-in-law Samarth Singh, but that it is a "fact" the investigation had indeed been polluted by the in-laws, whose connections are well-known.

"A coincidence, a single coincidence can happen. Coincidences, two of them, three of them can be accepted. But when there are way too many coincidences happening one after the other, then they are not coincidences. They are persistent efforts to actually change the facts and interfere. There are persistent efforts to interfere in the investigation to alter the facts. We can't take them as coincidences anymore," Major Sharma told NDTV.

On the comments made by Giribala Singh about his sister, the army officer said he wouldn't dignify them with a response; however, he explained the circumstances that his sister faced at her husband's house as something that would have been "suffocating" for her.

"... How can a woman, even after wanting to have a baby, be questioned about her character not just by her husband but her mother-in-law? Two out of three people who are staying at that house - I won't call it a home... When she is being questioned about the integrity of the child, about the legitimacy of the child, about the character that my sister had, how can anyone continue with that? How can she bring a child to such a suffocating house even if she wanted to?" Major Sharma told NDTV.

He questioned Giribala Singh over what he called a "very regressive thinking."