Twisha Sharma's In-Laws Hid Phone With Evidence, Recordings From Cops: Friend

Twisha Sharma, the woman from Noida who was found dead at her husband's Bhopal house, had kept two mobile phones for work and personal use, but her in-laws tried to keep the personal phone away from her family's reach after she died, one of her close friends, Prachi, has said.

Three other friends of Twisha Sharma - Navratan, Prerna, and Purshottam - have made allegations including how her husband, Samarth Singh, often insulted her in front of his friends and how the couple entered a rough patch following Twisha Sharma undergoing an abortion.

While having two mobile phones is not uncommon, the 33-year-old's work phone was available with her in-laws on the day she was found dead, and her personal phone was traced only after three-four days, Prachi said, adding all her chats and calls were stored in the personal phone.

Prachi said Twisha Sharma's in-laws handed over the personal phone following pressure building up against the police over alleged inaction in the case. "She kept all recordings of calls and videos safe with her so that she could use them later if needed," the friend of the Noida woman, who was also an actor, has said.

Prachi alleged there are inconsistencies in the postmortem report, such as her height mentioned in the report is 161 cm, though she was 172 cm tall.

Twisha Sharma's mother-in-law, Giribala Singh, a retired judge, has claimed that the young woman's personality, upbringing and her conduct after marriage were questionable. Some of these include the allegation that she had undergone an abortion "of her own choice", that she was undergoing psychiatric treatment and counselling sessions too.

Prachi pointed out the mother-in-law's comments were misleading. She said the abortion was based on a mutual decision between the couple.

"But after that, Giribala began speaking bad about her and went into a character assassination mode. It was only then Twisha told her that the child belonged to someone else just to hit back at her mother-in-law," Prachi said.

Navratan, who knew Twisha Sharma for a long time, told NDTV that her husband used to humiliate her in gatherings with friends. "He and his family used to insult her in front of friends and family saying 'she does not know anything, what education she has, she knows nothing'," Navratan said.

He said Twisha's husband even called her a "gawar (villager)" publicly, and eventually started questioning her about her pregnancy, which the other friend, Prachi, had said was aborted with mutual consent.

"About two or three months into her marriage, the disturbances and issues in her life seemed to have escalated. During the wedding festivities [of her brother], it was evident that she was deeply distressed; she spoke very little and seemed constantly anxious, always trailing behind her in-laws, listening intently to their every word, and acting as if she were terrified of doing something that might anger them or cause an incident," Navratan said.

Another friend of the Noida woman, Prerna, said expressed pain as she described her friend's wedding day. "If you see the video of the wedding day, where Samarth promised to take care of her after taking her to a new city... On one hand he made such promises and on the other hand such actions."

Twisha Sharma's family today repeated their allegations of lapses in the police investigation, pointing at how her husband Samarth Singh's "influential family" is "abusing" the system to influence the probe. The family said they will challenge the interim bail granted to Giribala Singh, who is one of the accused in the dowry death case, before the Madhya Pradesh High Court.

The Noida woman's cousin Ashish Sharma said CCTV footage presented in court was evidence which the police should have used to build the case, but instead the accused have all the clips with them.

"The court also should have raised questions over this," Ashish said. He raised concerns that if justice is not served fast, the case will be erased from public memory.