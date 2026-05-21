<i>"Ye Bete Ne Purchase Kiya Hai"</i>: Bengaluru Techie Buys BMW At 26, Parents Beam With Pride

A video shared by Bengaluru-based techie Ishan Dutta has struck an emotional chord online, capturing the joy and pride of his parents after he fulfilled his dream of buying a BMW at the age of 26. Dutta, who works at Adobe, posted the heartfelt vlog on LinkedIn, documenting his journey from manifesting to owning the luxury car to finally bringing it home. The video quickly gained traction across social media, with many praising him for celebrating the milestone with his family.

According to Dutta, the dream began in 2022 when he spotted the same BMW model parked on a Bengaluru street and clicked a photograph of it. Years later, in 2025, he sent that exact image to his sister, telling her the car would soon be his. Less than a year later, he turned that goal into reality.

The video opens with cinematic shots of the sleek blue BMW before shifting to candid moments featuring his parents' reactions. Beaming with pride, Dutta's father says, "Ye beta ne purchase kiya hai (My son purchased it). I am feeling happy. Now we will go for a drive." His mother, smiling beside him, admits she never imagined her son would buy such a luxury car at such a young age. The clip also shows relatives and friends joining the celebrations, making the moment even more special.

"From manifesting a BMW at 26 to making it a reality, this still feels like a dream. Being able to have my parents experience it is truly humbling. Thank you, everyone around me for supporting me all through these years, truly grateful," he wrote in the caption of the video.

See the video here:

The wholesome video has since drawn widespread appreciation online, with users congratulating Dutta and applauding the strong family bond reflected in the celebrations. One user wrote, "You worked hard for you. You earned it. You deserve it."

Another said, "Congratulations! It has been great to witness your journey alongside.Making your parents live your life experiences with you and be happy, its ultimate feeling."

A third commented, "Huge congratulations Ishan bro. So well deserved and incredibly proud of you. Enjoy the new ride."