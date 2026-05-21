Thirsty Monkey Stops Moving Bus For Water In Maharashtra, Heartbreaking Video Goes Viral

A heart-wrenching incident from Maharashtra's Vidarbha region has drawn attention to the devastating impact of extreme summer heat on wildlife. In Yavatmal district's Khandala Ghat near Pusad, a thirsty monkey stopped a moving state transport bus in what passengers described as a desperate search for water.

The incident took place around 3 pm on Wednesday, when a Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) bus travelling from Washim to Pusad reached the forested Khandala Ghat stretch. According to passengers, a monkey suddenly ran onto the road and stood directly in front of the bus, forcing the driver to halt the vehicle.

Initially, the driver and passengers attempted to shoo the animal away. However, the monkey refused to move and continued standing near the bus. Sensing that the animal was distressed and possibly dehydrated due to the intense heat, some passengers offered it water from a bottle.

The monkey immediately began drinking, and within moments, several other monkeys emerged from the nearby forest and gathered around the bus. Passengers witnessed emotional scenes as the visibly exhausted and dehydrated animals scrambled desperately for a few sips of water.

Here's the video:

Many travellers stepped forward to help, handing over their own drinking water bottles to quench the thirst of the monkeys. Videos recorded by passenger Lata Shrivas have since gone viral on social media, with many users calling the visuals "heartbreaking" and "a warning sign of worsening heat conditions."

The incident has reignited concerns over the impact of rising temperatures and water scarcity on wildlife across Maharashtra, especially in the drought-prone Vidarbha region where temperatures have been soaring in recent weeks.

While forest departments typically create artificial watering holes and arrange water tanks for animals during peak summer months, locals and social media users questioned whether adequate water sources are actually available inside forest areas around Khandala Ghat. Several citizens also criticised the Forest Department, arguing that wild animals venturing onto roads in search of water reflects a serious gap in summer wildlife management.

One user wrote on X, "This is so heartbreaking. Maharashtra's heat is brutal this year. People are also struggling, but seeing animals suffer like this hits different. Hope authorities and locals step up with water points for them." Another commented, "It's honestly so sad seeing this, nature really is struggling with this heat lately."