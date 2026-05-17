Man Hangs Self After Getting Slapped By Woman In Public In Maharashtra: Cops

A man allegedly died by suicide in Maharashtra's Beed district after he was reportedly slapped by a woman in the presence of others, which left him deeply distressed, a police official said on Sunday.

The slapping incident took place in Moha village in Parli Vaijnath tehsil here on May 13, after which Chandrahar Rajebhau Shinde hanged himself in Mungalyachamala area on the outskirts of Karewadi village on May 15, the official said.

"The slapping incident left him emotionally disturbed. Before ending his life, Shinde phoned his father to tell him it was his last call. The woman who slapped him has been booked. Further probe is underway to find out the exact chain of events. Statements of witnesses of the slapping incident and his kin are being recorded," the Sirsala police station official added.

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