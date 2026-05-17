Uranium Transfer, Nuclear Limits: US Sets 5 Conditions In Ongoing Iran Talks

The United States has reportedly placed five major conditions before Iran during ongoing negotiations.

Washington has refused to pay any compensation to Iran for losses caused by earlier sanctions and policy decisions, according to a report by Iran's Fars News Agency.

In addition to this, the US has also reportedly demanded that Iran hand over 400 kilograms of enriched uranium to America as part of the negotiations.

Another condition mentioned in the report is that only one set of Iran's nuclear facilities should remain operational. The US is also said to have rejected releasing even 25 per cent of Iran's frozen overseas assets.

In addition, it has linked the end of conflicts on various fronts to the continuation and completion of negotiations. The report also mentioned that the threat of American and Israeli aggression will remain in place even if Iran meets these conditions, according to Ynetnews.

Iranian media on Sunday said the US failed to make any concrete concessions in its response to Iran's proposal for negotiations to end the war. "The United States, offering no tangible concessions, wants to obtain concessions that it failed to obtain during the war, which will lead to an impasse in the negotiations," Mehr news agency said.

Iranian media also reported that Tehran has set out five "confidence-building" preconditions for any talks. These include an end to conflicts on all fronts, especially in Lebanon, the lifting of sanctions on Iran, and the release of frozen Iranian funds.

Iran has also demanded compensation for war-related damages and recognition of its sovereignty over the Strait of Hormuz, a key global oil shipping route.

Iran's armed forces spokesperson has warned the US that any renewed military strikes will be met with "more crushing and severe blows", according to Turkiye Today. Iran's Foreign Ministry spokesperson, Esmail Baqaei, has accused the US of using diplomacy as a cover for military goals.

Esmail alleged that the US and Israel are falsely claiming they are acting to protect peace and stability in global energy markets, but in reality, they are responsible for creating instability and conflict.

"This is their familiar, cynical playbook: manufacture crisis and war, then escalate further under the noble banner of 'restoring stability' and 'defending peace.' They create a desolation and call it peace," he wrote on social media platform X.

Trump recently rejected Iran's 14-point peace proposal. In response, Iranian Parliament Speaker Mohammad Bagher Qalibaf warned that if the US does not accept Iran's proposal, American taxpayers could end up paying a heavy price, according to The Hill.

Tensions have increased after joint US-Israeli military strikes hit Iran on February 28. Following the strikes, Iran carried out retaliatory attacks that disrupted shipping routes through the Strait of Hormuz.

A ceasefire was later agreed upon on April 8, with mediation from Pakistan. However, follow-up talks did not lead to a final peace deal. The ceasefire was extended, but no permanent agreement was reached.