Iran Using Ceasefire To Dig Out Weapons It Had Hidden Underground: Report

Iran is using the current ceasefire to recover weapons it had hidden underground or lost under debris from earlier US and Israeli strikes, according to a report by NBC News.

The effort is part of a broader push to rebuild its drone and missile arsenal quickly, allowing Tehran to be ready if US President Donald Trump decides to restart military action, a US official and two sources familiar with the situation told the publication.

Those retrieval operations have intensified in recent days as peace talks stall and the risk of renewed conflict grows. Analysts and congressional aides say Iran likely preserved parts of its arsenal by spreading weapons across multiple locations and using decoys, according to the report. Much of the remaining stockpile had been buried or concealed even before the conflict escalated, the report stated.

US Tracking Iran's Movements

US Defence Secretary Pete Hegseth recently signalled Washington is closely tracking these movements. "We know what military assets you are moving and where you are moving them to," he said at the Pentagon on April 16.

"While you are digging out, which is exactly what you're doing, digging out of bombed-out and devastated facilities, we are only getting stronger," Hegseth said. "You are digging out your remaining launchers and missiles with no ability to replace them."

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Despite repeated claims from the White House and Pentagon that Iran's military has been severely weakened, US intelligence assessments suggest otherwise. According to NBC News, Iran still retains significant capabilities, including a large share of its ballistic missiles, over half of its air force, and more than half of the naval assets operated by the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps.

Iran's Fresh Proposal And Trump's 'Dissatisfaction'

Tehran has also revived diplomatic channels. It sent a fresh proposal for talks to Washington through Pakistan, with the document delivered in Islamabad on Friday, as reported by IRNA.

But Trump signalled dissatisfaction with the offer. "At this moment I'm not satisfied with what they're offering," he told reporters, underscoring the continued deadlock despite weeks of ceasefire.

Read | 'US Defenseless Against Advanced Missiles': Pentagon's Big Admission Amid Iran War

Meanwhile, Iran continues to exert pressure globally by maintaining its hold over the Strait of Hormuz, restricting the flow of oil, gas, and fertilisers. In response, the US has enforced a counter-blockade on Iranian ports.

According to The Wall Street Journal, Trump has instructed officials to prepare for a prolonged standoff, with the blockade potentially lasting months, a scenario already pushing global oil prices higher.

