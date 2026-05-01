Poison, Not Watermelon, May Have Killed 4 Of Mumbai Family, Say Sources

An allegedly infected watermelon was blamed for the deaths of a family of four in Mumbai last week, sparking discussions on the safe consumption of the popular summer fruit, with reports even claiming a slump in its prices in some areas. It appears, however, that the culprit wasn't something as innocuous as a watermelon but an insidious substance that turned some organs of the victims green, indicating possible poisoning.

Abdullah Dokadia, a 45-year-old local trader who ran a mobile accessories shop, his wife Nasreen, 35, and the children, Zainab, 13, and Ayesha, 16, hosted a dinner with five relatives on Saturday and served mutton pulao. After the relatives left, the family consumed watermelon at around 1 am, and by 5 am, they fell ill. All had similar symptoms -- vomiting and diarrhoea, hinting at food poisoning. They died within hours.

Forensic Examination Suggests Poisoning: Sources

Initial forensic tests suggest that some organs of the victims, including the brain, heart, and intestines, had turned green, sources told NDTV.

Doctors examining the case have indicated that the symptoms and internal findings do not align with a routine case of food poisoning.

Also read: Big Drop In Watermelon Prices In Navi Mumbai After 'Food Poisoning' Deaths

Adding to the mystery, sources have revealed that morphine, a potent painkiller usually administered in controlled medical settings, was detected in Abdullah Dokadia's body. Investigators are now examining whether the finding points to prior medical intervention, accidental exposure, or something more suspicious.

The state Food and Drug Administration has stated that no direct link between the deaths and watermelon has been established so far and that conclusions will only be drawn after scientific confirmation.

Officials maintain that the final report is awaited.

Police Probe On

A case of accidental death was registered last week. The police have recorded statements of the family's guests who consumed the pulao and were unharmed.

The police are probing whether the family was under stress.

Also read: A Gastroenterologist Explains How Watermelon Consumption Affects Post-Meal Bloating

The state FDA is also probing whether the watermelon they consumed had any external toxic substance or adulterant.

Doctors who conducted their autopsies have reserved their opinion, and the viscera of the four bodies were sent for chemical analysis.