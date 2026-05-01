Devendra Fadnavis Drives G-Wagen SUV On Mumbai-Pune Expressway's Missing Link

The Mumbai-Pune Expressway has long been one of India's most critical and busiest high-speed corridors, carrying massive daily traffic between the country's financial capital and one of the most important automobile and IT hubs. Despite its importance, one major gap has persisted for years - the Missing Link, a stretch notorious for congestion, bottlenecks, and safety concerns, especially during peak travel hours and monsoons. That chapter closes today, with the official inauguration of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link, promising faster, safer, and more predictable travel between the two cities. Maharashtra's Chief Minister - Devendra Fadnavis, today inaugurated the missing link, and it will be open for public use by the morning of May 2.

The Missing Link is now Maharashtra's New Connecting Link 🛣️

A drive through the Mumbai–Pune ‘Connecting Link', accelerating Maharashtra towards a new QUANTUM CORRIDOR...@mieknathshinde @SunetraA_Pawar #Maharashtra #MissingLinkProject pic.twitter.com/gIr2Gb0jAp — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) May 1, 2026

Mumbai-Pune Expressway Missing Link: Key Highlights

The Missing Link project has been engineered to bypass some of the most accident-prone and congested sections of the existing expressway. Featuring long tunnels, elevated viaducts, and smoother alignment, the new stretch reduces travel time while significantly improving safety. By eliminating sharp curves and weather-related slowdowns, the link ensures more consistent cruising speeds and better traffic flow. It also strengthens the expressway's all-weather reliability, an important upgrade for a route that sees heavy usage year-round.

CM Drives To Missing Link In Mercedes-AMG G63 SUV

Fadnavis was seen driving one of the fastest SUVs in production - Mercedes-AMG G63, during the inauguration of the Mumbai-Pune Expressway's missing link. Known for blending extreme luxury with uncompromising performance, the G63 feels perfectly at home on a corridor built for speed, stability, and confidence. Another exciting fact about this car is that it bears a registration date of April 29, 2026, making it just 2 days old at the time of the inauguration.

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2024 Mercedes-AMG G 63: Performance & Price

The G 63 is powered by an AMG 4.0L V8 biturbo engine that is handcrafted and delivers 585 Hp and 850 Nm torque, along with an additional electric boost of 15 kW coming courtesy of a 48V mild-hybrid setup. The SUV possesses the aerodynamics of a brick but manages to reach the 100 kmph mark from a standstill in just 4.3 seconds. The electronically limited 240 kmph top speed is another delight. The G 63 also gets the Launch Control feature. The G63 AMG is the top-tier variant of the SUV, and it costs Rs 3.60 crore, ex-showroom.