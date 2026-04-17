Debt-Ridden Bengal Needs BJP Government: D Fadnavis Targets Trinamool

Ahead of the 2026 Assembly elections, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, in his first press conference in West Bengal, launched a sharp attack on the ruling Trinamool Congress (TMC), raising questions over the state's economic health, industrial growth and governance.

Fadnavis challenged the TMC government to present detailed data on registered businesses and those that have exited the state, alleging that the cycle from investment to production has failed to materialise in Bengal. "There is a gap between MoUs and actual industrial output. The process of translating investment into production has not been completed," he said.

Highlighting Bengal's past economic strength, he noted that the state once ranked among the top five economies in the country but has since lost its position. "West Bengal used to have a vibrant economy. Today, that momentum is missing. Industries have declined, even as agreements continue to be signed," he added, pointing out that several MoUs have been signed with Bengal-based companies without visible outcomes.

Raising concerns about the state's financial condition, Fadnavis cited data showing that West Bengal's debt-to-GSDP ratio stands at around 39%, significantly above the recommended benchmark of 25%. He warned that such fiscal trends could push the state into a "debt trap" if not addressed in time.

He also criticised the state government over its pay structure, stating that while most states have implemented the 7th Pay Commission and are moving towards the 8th, West Bengal continues to operate under the 5th or 6th Pay Commission framework. "This reflects the financial stress and administrative lag within the system," he remarked.

On the issue of natural resources and mining, Fadnavis alleged that despite significant resource potential, the benefits are not reaching the state exchequer adequately. "Mining activities are ongoing, but the question is-where is the revenue going? The state's earnings remain limited while expenditures continue to rise," he said, adding that the government appears focused on managing its own expenses rather than addressing public needs.

Fadnavis further alleged a lack of institutional accountability, questioning what he described as a climate where constitutional bodies face pressure. "What kind of democracy is this where institutions like the CAG are allegedly threatened and judicial officials are targeted?" he asked.

Taking a swipe at Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee and her "Maa, Mati, Manush" slogan, Fadnavis said the ground realities do not reflect the promise. "The condition of all three-people, land and governance-needs serious introspection," he stated.

The BJP leader asserted that his party is focusing on its governance track record and development agenda, positioning it as an alternative for voters in the upcoming elections.