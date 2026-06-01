Probe Shows Forced Conversion Bid In TCS Nashik Case: Devendra Fadnavis

Investigation has shown that there were attempts of forced religious conversion at Tata Consultancy Services (TCS)'s Nashik unit, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has said, sharing an update on one of the state's most high-profile cases.

Speaking at NDTV Marathi Manch on Monday, he also drew a line between interfaith marriage and forced conversion, stating that when religion is used as a motive to target women, it points to 'love jihad'.

"As far as the Nasik TCS case is concerned, the investigation has shown that there were attempts being made of forced conversion. There is no problem with interfaith marriage, but when it happens with a motive and a pattern is observed to target women, then it points to Love Jihad. We have strict law to counter this," the chief minister said.

Read: Police File First Chargesheet In TCS Nashik Conversion Case

Fadnavis had earlier described the TCS case as "corporate jihad".

The TCS' Nashik case had come to light earlier this year, with several survivors stepping forward with allegations of harassment and forced conversion against their colleagues.

Eight accused have been arrested so far, including a woman. The TCS has suspended them, stating that it has a zero-tolerance policy on harassment.

The probe had earlier revealed that the accused also stalked and harassed the women employees on social media. The police are now examining their devices to recover evidence against them.