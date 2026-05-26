The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Central and Northwest India during next 4-5 days. And in the east and adjoining Peninsular India during next 3-4 days.

The reduction in maximum temperatures and abatement of heatwave conditions are likely from 29th May onwards across Central and adjoining northern Peninsular, East and Northwest India, except some parts of Rajasthan.

The weather office also predicted isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Northeast India during next 6-7 days and over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 2-3 days.

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