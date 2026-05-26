The India Meteorological Department (IMD) on Monday predicted that the heatwave to severe heatwave conditions are likely to continue over Central and Northwest India during next 4-5 days. And in the east and adjoining Peninsular India during next 3-4 days.
The reduction in maximum temperatures and abatement of heatwave conditions are likely from 29th May onwards across Central and adjoining northern Peninsular, East and Northwest India, except some parts of Rajasthan.
The weather office also predicted isolated heavy to very rainfall likely over Northeast India during next 6-7 days and over Kerala and Tamil Nadu during next 2-3 days.
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Weather Today LIVE: Heavy Rain Likely In 8 Tamil Nadu Districts Today
The Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC), Chennai, has forecast heavy rainfall in eight districts of Tamil Nadu on Tuesday due to prevailing atmospheric conditions over the Bay of Bengal and adjoining seas.
The system is expected to influence weather patterns across several parts of the state over the coming days. As a result, heavy rainfall is likely at isolated places in the hilly regions of Coimbatore and Tiruppur districts, as well as in Nilgiris, Erode, Salem, Theni, Dindigul and Kanyakumari districts on Tuesday.
Weather Updates LIVE: Hot Weather Conditions Prevail In Haryana, Punjab
Hot weather conditions continued to prevail in Haryana and Punjab on Monday, with Sirsa reeling at a maximum temperature of 46.2 degrees Celsius.
Sirsa in Haryana was the hottest place in the state, according to the Met here.