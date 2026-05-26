US Strikes Iran Live Updates: American forces have launched new strikes on missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, as top Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha for talks to end the three-month-old war. "US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesman, said in a statement.
It gave no details of the attacks and said only that the targets included missile launch sites and boats trying to "emplace mines."
The strikes threatened an already fragile ceasefire that began April 8 as the United States and Iran struggle to reach an accord to end a war that has rattled the global economy with a severe disruption of energy flows.
Hopes for an accord in recent days were dealt another blow when Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu vowed to "crush" Iran-backed Hezbollah in Lebanon. Iran has demanded that any peace accord apply to the fighting in Lebanon as well.
Trump also said in a social media post he expected Iran to hand over its enriched uranium to the United States to be destroyed, or have it destroyed in Iran with an international witness.
Follow Latest Updates In the US-Iran War Here:
US Strikes Iran's Missile Sites, Mine-Laying Boats Near Bandar Abbas In Strait Of Hormuz Amid Peace Deal Talks
Tehran is yet to respond to the latest US strikes, and it remains unclear if the new American agression will have any impact on a potential peace agreement between the two warring nations.
What Iran, US And Israel Stand To Gain And Lose If Deal Takes Shape
Israel's Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu said he and Trump had agreed that "any final agreement with Iran must eliminate the nuclear threat entirely".
Iran War News: Oil Rises After New US Strikes
Oil prices have risen after the US conducted new strikes on Iran, threatening an already fragile ceasefire that began April 8.
Brent futures increased by more than 1% in early Asian trade to $97.32 a barrel. US West Texas Intermediate crude was up slightly from Monday's last traded price but down 5.5% from Friday's close.
Iran-US War News LIVE: Trump's Message On What Happens To Iran's Enriched Uranium
Donald Trump has said he expected Iran to hand over its enriched uranium to the United States to be destroyed or have it destroyed in Iran with an international witness as the American forces conducted "self-defence" strikes on Iranian boats and missile launch facilities.
"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," he said in a social media post.
Iran US War News LIVE: Iran's Top Envoys Discussing Potential Peace Deal In Qatar
Iran's top negotiator and its foreign minister were in Doha for talks with Qatar's prime minister on a potential deal with the U.S. to end the three-month-old war, an official briefed on the visit said on Monday, after Washington and Tehran played down hopes for an imminent breakthrough.
The official briefed on the Iranians' Doha visit told Reuters the discussions focused primarily on the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's stockpile of highly enriched uranium while Iran's central bank governor attended to discuss the potential release of frozen Iranian funds as part of a final deal.
Iran's foreign ministry spokesperson Esmaeil Baghaei said earlier that nuclear issues would only be negotiated on if the framework accord is agreed first.
US Iran War Live Updates: Hormuz May Reopen 30 Days After Iran, US Strike Peace Deal
American forces have launched new strikes on missile sites in southern Iran and boats trying to lay mines, US Central Command (CENTCOM) said, as top Iranian negotiators arrived in Doha for talks to end the three-month-old war. "US forces conducted self-defence strikes in southern Iran today to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces," Tim Hawkins, a CENTCOM spokesman, said in a statement.
It gave no details of the attacks and said only that the targets included missile launch sites and boats trying to "emplace mines."
The strikes threatened an already fragile ceasefire that began April 8 as the United States and Iran struggle to reach an accord to end a war that has rattled the global economy with a severe disruption of energy flows.