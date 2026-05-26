Trump Says Iran's Enriched Uranium Will Be "Turned Over" To US Or Destroyed

As Washington and Tehran continue to engage in ceasefire negotiations, US President Donald Trump said that Iran's enriched Uranium (Nuclear dust) will be "turned over" to the US to be destroyed or will be destroyed at an acceptable location.

Trump said this decision will be taken in "conjunction and collaboration" with Iran, signalling Tehran's relaxing its stand as the two countries attempt to reach a peace agreement.

"The Enriched Uranium (Nuclear Dust!) will either be immediately turned over to the United States to be brought home and destroyed or, preferably, in conjunction and coordination with the Islamic Republic of Iran, destroyed in place or, at another acceptable location, with the Atomic Energy Commission, or its equivalent, being witness to this process and event," Trump said in a post Truth Social.

This also confirms the New York Times report that Iran has agreed in principle to give up its stockpile of highly enriched uranium as part of an emerging, US-led framework aimed at halting regional conflict.

This also resolves the key difference between the two countries, as CNN had earlier reported that the disagreements over "language on Iran's nuclear program and the lifting of sanctions" have slowed the finalisation of a broader understanding to finalise the deal between Tehran and Washington.

A US official noted that the presence of an Iranian delegation in Qatar on Monday, including senior members of Tehran's negotiating team, was viewed as a positive development, citing Qatar's role as a mediator in facilitating dialogue, CNN reported.

Earlier, Trump had asserted that any forthcoming accord with Tehran would strictly manifest as a "great and meaningful" deal, or the administration would walk away entirely, as diplomatic talks aimed at officially concluding the conflict continue to stretch out.

Articulating his stance on his social media platform Truth Social, Trump made it clear that the prospective pact remains unfinished, cautioning that it would only materialise if it satisfies his specific criteria.

Reiterating his unyielding position on the diplomatic engagement, Trump posted, "The deal with Iran will either be a great and meaningful one, or there will be no deal."

Iran had signalled that the parties have arrived at a conclusion over a large number of topics, but pointed to the apprehensions over Washington's frequent changes in positions, complicating the negotiations.

Esmaeil Baqaei, Iranian Foreign Ministry spokesperson, said, "It is correct that we have reached conclusions on a large portion of the discussion topics, but to say that this means the signing of an imminent agreement is something no one can claim. The frequent changes in the positions of American officials complicate every negotiation".

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