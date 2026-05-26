US Conducts 'Self-Defence' Strikes On Iranian Boats, Missile Launch Sites

The US military carried out strikes on Monday in southern Iran against targets including boats attempting to lay mines and missile launch sites, in what it described as defensive actions.

US Central Command said in a statement the strikes were designed "to protect our troops from threats posed by Iranian forces."

"US Central Command continues to defend our forces while using restraint during the ongoing ceasefire," said Navy Captain Tim Hawkins, a Central Command spokesperson.

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