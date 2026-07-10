Explosions Heard In Iran As Ali Khamenei Is Buried, US Denies Strikes

A series of explosions were heard across south of Iran, including near the Bushehr nuclear facility, on Thursday (July 9), according to Iranian media reports. The United States, however, has denied involvement in strikes on Iran. Tehran too has not blamed any country for the attack.

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Quoting Iranian state media, the news agency AFP reported that a US-Israeli projectile hit a military headquarters on the outskirts of Bushehr, home to Tehran's only civilian nuclear plant.

"Several areas in Bushehr province were targeted today, including the perimeter of the nuclear power plant, a military base in the town of Choghadak and a fishing pier in the south of the province," Ehsan Jahanian, Deputy Governor of Bushehr province said.

No deaths have been reported, the official said.

Three more explosions were heard in the southern city of Konarak, Iran's Mehr News Agency reported.

A US official told Al Jazeera that Washington's military was not behind the latest attack.

Israel's Defence Minister Israel Katz on Thursday threatened to resume military campaign against Iran "with even greater force."

"The army is ready and on alert for a resumption of fighting, in order to regain air superiority and strike again... in Iran, to eliminate threats, including a third time if necessary," Katz said at a military ceremony.

"If we have to go back, we will go back, with even greater force," he added.

The news of fresh attacks came hours after Iran's late Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei was buried in the country's holiest shrine of Imam Reza early on Friday.

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Trump Threatens To End Iran Ceasefire

The United States on Tuesday launched a "series of powerful strikes" against Iran in response to Tehran's attack on three commercial ships while passing through the Strait of Hormuz.

US Central Command announced the strikes in a post on X, saying the action was taken to "impose heavy costs for targeting and attacking commercial shipping."

"The US strikes are in response to Iranian attacks on three commercial vessels that were transiting the Strait of Hormuz. Iran's demonstrated aggression was unwarranted, dangerous, and a clear violation of the ceasefire," the statement read.

The targets, according to an Axios report, included Iranian air-defense systems, coastal surveillance systems, surface-to-air missiles, anti-ship cruise missile sites, drone launch sites and port facilities.

The US strikes were 'four or five times bigger in scope and power' than the previous strikes in Hormuz 10 days ago, the US official said.

The US and Iran have been trading attacks since then. Following this, Trump said the interim memorandum of understanding (MoU) with Iran is "over."

"For me, I think it's over. I don't want to deal with them anymore," Trump responded when asked about the status of the ceasefire. "It's just a waste of time dealing with them."