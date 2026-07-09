Rats, Houseflies At Heera Sweets, K Rustom Ice Cream: Maharashtra Food Authority Takes Action

The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) of Maharashtra launched a statewide crackdown on July 7 and 8, inspecting 16 hotels, restaurants, and dhabas, issuing improvement notices to 10 establishments, and suspending the licenses of others.

Mumbai's famous ice cream parlor, M/s. K. Rustom & Co (Rodabe K. Irani) located at Brabourne Stadium House in Churchgate, faced immediate license suspension under Section 32(3) of the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006.

Investigations at K. Rustom & Co revealed severe hygiene violations, including the presence of live rats and houseflies, broken cold chain operations, expired products, and a failure to maintain mandatory records.

In Nagpur, the license of M/s. Shri Heera Sweets Pvt. Ltd. was suspended after inspectors discovered a dead rat lying right next to ongoing food production.

Hotel Patilwada in Dhule also faced license suspension for operating without a valid food business license, violating state regulations.

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Across the state, the FDA conducted 6 raids, seizing banned food items like pan masala and gutkha, alongside other substandard food products, valued at a total of Rupees 9,60,416.

One individual was arrested following the registration of a

FIR related to the illegal sale, distribution, and transportation of banned gutkha and pan masala.

The FDA urges the public to report any complaints regarding food quality through the FoSCoS Portal, the Food Safety Connect app, or their toll-free number.