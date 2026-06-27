Tukaram Mundhe: IAS Officer At Centre Of Maharashtra Food Regulator Row

Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration (FDA) Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe has found himself at the centre of a major political storm after sensational allegations were made in the state Assembly over an alleged attempt to secure his transfer and the involvement of the 'international drug mafia' in it.

"An international drug lobby has collected Rs 250 crore to ensure the transfer of FDA Commissioner Tukaram Mundhe," said NCP (Sharad Pawar) MLA Jitendra Awhad in the Maharashtra Vidhan Sabha.

He alleged that powerful interests in the pharmaceutical and food sectors, along with corrupt officials, were unhappy with the IAS officer's crackdown on adulteration and illegal trade.

"I will reveal the names of all the big people involved in this racket in the Assembly next Monday."

The issue snowballed inside the House, with BJP MLA Sudhir Mungantiwar praising Mundhe's work and saying the officer should remain in the post for at least three years. Shiv Sena MLA Arjun Khotkar claimed Mundhe had received death threats and demanded enhanced security for him.

Responding to the debate, Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration Minister Narhari Zirwal dismissed speculation over any immediate transfer, stating that there was "no question" of removing Mundhe from the post and describing his work as effective. The minister, however, acknowledged that the department continues to face shortages of vehicles and infrastructure.

Who Is Tukaram Mundhe?

Among Maharashtra's most recognisable IAS officers, Tukaram Haribhau Mundhe has built a reputation for being uncompromising and fiercely independent.

Mundhe comes from a small farming family. His father, Haribhau Mundhe, was a marginal farmer, while his mother, Asarabai Mundhe, managed the household through difficult financial circumstances.

Before and after school, Mundhe worked on the family's farm while pursuing his education in a Zilla Parishad school. He later completed his graduation and postgraduate studies in political science from Dr Babasaheb Ambedkar Marathwada University before cracking the UPSC Civil Services Examination in 2004 with an All India Rank of 20.

A 2005-batch Maharashtra cadre IAS officer, Mundhe has served in several key positions across Nanded, Washim, Jalna, Solapur, Navi Mumbai, Nashik, Nagpur and Pune. Over the years, he has served as assistant collector, district collector, municipal commissioner, chairman and managing director of PMPML and held several senior administrative posts.

As Solapur Collector, he was recognised for reforms in water management and transparent governance, earning the Maharashtra government's Best District Collector Award for 2015-16. He has also been honoured as the "Waterman of Maharashtra".

The Officer Known For Frequent Transfers

Mundhe's career has been as notable for his frequent transfers as for his administrative style.

His insistence on strict implementation of rules, action against irregularities and refusal to compromise has often put him at odds with vested interests. In nearly two decades of service, he has reportedly been transferred more than 24 times

His First Month At The FDA

Since taking charge as FDA commissioner, Mundhe has launched one of the department's most aggressive enforcement drives in recent years.

Within roughly his first month in office, the FDA carried out 904 raids across Maharashtra and seized banned gutkha and pan masala worth more than Rs 34.66 crore. The department has also indicated that it may invoke the Maharashtra Control of Organised Crime Act (MCOCA) against organised gutkha syndicates.

His administration has widened its focus beyond tobacco products.

Hotels, restaurants and roadside eateries have been directed to provide customers with clean drinking water free of cost instead of compelling them to purchase bottled water. Hospitals have also been warned against forcing patients to buy medicines only from affiliated pharmacies, reiterating that patients are free to purchase medicines from any licensed medical store.

The FDA has simultaneously intensified its drive against food adulteration, targeting dairy products, mawa, edible oils and other food items. Online food delivery platforms and major food brands have also come under increased scrutiny for food safety compliance.

According to the department, enforcement drives have resulted in establishments being sealed, 457 people being arrested and 42 vehicles being seized.

Growing Public Support

Mundhe's recent actions have also generated unusual public support.

After speculation emerged over a possible transfer following the withdrawal of his additional responsibility as Parbhani's Guardian Secretary, supporters in Sangli organised protests urging the government to retain him as FDA commissioner.

Members of the Pani Sangharsh Samiti performed a milk abhishek of Mundhe's portrait and submitted a memorandum seeking a minimum three-year tenure for the officer.

Supporters argued that his crackdown on adulterated food had helped protect public health while also safeguarding the interests of farmers by acting against fake and substandard products. They maintained that the movement was not politically motivated but aimed at ensuring that an honest officer was allowed to continue his work.