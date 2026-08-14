Young, Qualified, Unemployed: What Data Says On Gen Z's Job Prospects

India's youth are shaping conversations across politics, workplaces and social media, but a new government survey shows that finding a job remains a persistent struggle for many of them.

The latest Periodic Labour Force Survey (PLFS) indicates that unemployment among people aged 15-29 has been rising, with young women and urban job seekers facing the highest joblessness rates.

The overall unemployment rate among youth reached 16.2 per cent in June 2026, the highest level in the past 15 months. This means that one in six young people who were actively looking for work were unable to find a job. The figure has risen steadily from 13.8 per cent in April 2025 and was up from 15.3 per cent in June 2025.

The data also shows a noticeable gap between urban and rural India. Youth unemployment in urban areas stood at 18.2 per cent in June 2026, compared to 15.1 per cent in rural areas. Throughout the period from April 2025 to June 2026, urban unemployment remained consistently higher than rural unemployment. Rural youth unemployment has also risen in recent months, climbing from 12.3 per cent in April 2025 to 15.1 per cent in June 2026.

The most striking trend is the gender gap. Young women continue to face much higher unemployment than young men. In June 2026, the unemployment rate among women aged 15-29 rose to 20.7 per cent. In contrast, the unemployment rate for young men stood at 14.6 per cent.

The gap between male and female unemployment has persisted throughout the period. While male unemployment mostly remained between 13 per cent and 15 per cent, female unemployment stayed at much higher levels, ranging from 14.4 per cent to 20.7 per cent. The latest figures show a difference of more than six percentage points between the two groups.

The PLFS data highlights three clear trends in India's youth labour market: overall unemployment is rising, cities are seeing higher joblessness than villages, and young women continue to face greater difficulties in securing employment. As millions of young Indians enter the workforce every year, creating quality employment opportunities remains one of the country's biggest economic challenges.