Employee Seeks Leave For Menstrual Pain, Entrepreneur Says Gen Z Has Killed 'Workplace Awkwardness'

Gen Z, short for Generation Z, is known for its straightforward communication, especially in the corporate world, where diplomatic language is often the norm. A Gurugram-based entrepreneur witnessed it firsthand when a female employee emailed him, detailing that she would not be able to work from the office due to 'severe menstrual pain, cramps and discomfort'.

Jasveer Singh, the co-founder and CEO of Knot Dating, posted a screenshot of the email, highlighting that Gen Z employees were direct and straightforward about everything, which had removed unnecessary workplace awkwardness.

"Gen Z has killed a lot of unnecessary workplace awkwardness. They are direct and straightforward about almost anything," wrote Singh in an X (formerly Twitter) post.

Singh added that just a decade ago, most employees would have hesitated to attribute 'menstrual pain' as the reason to seek leave.

"10 years ago, an email openly saying ‘severe menstrual pain' would have been rare," he added.

Here's what the Gen Z employee said in the email:

Subject: On Leave Today

Hi Sir,

I won't be able to come to the office today due to severe menstrual pain, cramps, and discomfort.

I'll remain available on email and phone if anything urgent comes up.

Thanks

Knot.dating

Check The Viral Post Here:

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'New Reality'

As the post gained traction, social media users said it was the new reality of workplaces where Gen Z was open and frank about their requests.

"My husband gets such messages and emails all the time. Cramps - x - y - z. Guess we have to accept the new reality," said one user, while another added: "

A third commented: "I don't think it's a Gen Z thing but a work culture shift which Europe already follows. By the way, it's been years have seen such emails; such conversations mostly happen on Teams or Slack."

A fourth said: "Millennials would probably have written health issues, personal reasons, or not feeling well. Everything except the actual reason."