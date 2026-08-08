Gen Z Has Picked Its Favourite City, And Bangkok Is No Longer No. 1

Gen Z is growing up, starting careers, paying rent, and searching for cities where life feels exciting without becoming too expensive or stressful. So, which cities are young people actually enjoying the most?

Time Out recently surveyed thousands of people under 30 to share their views about the places they live in. The results brought a big change at the top of the list.

Bangkok, which ranked first last year, has lost its position this year. Tokyo has taken the top spot and has become the city most loved by Gen Z in the latest ranking. The Japanese capital offers a mix of food, fashion, entertainment, technology, and culture, which provides young residents with plenty to explore.

Also Read: Indian Railways Announces 10-Day Japan Tour From Delhi: Packages Start At Rs 3.46 Lakh

Here are the best cities for Gen Z, according to Gen Z themselves.

Tokyo, Japan

Tokyo is a city where old traditions and modern life exist side by side. For Gen Z, it offers endless things to see, eat and explore. From busy streets and colourful shopping areas to temples and parks, there is always something different around the corner. Tokyo is also known for anime, gaming, fashion, music and creative culture, which makes it popular with young people.

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Porto, Portugal

Porto offers a slower and more relaxed lifestyle while still giving young people plenty to do. The Portuguese city is known for its historic buildings, river views and parks. Gen Z travellers and residents can spend their free time exploring cafes, art museums and local markets. Porto's location near the coast means beaches are not far away. Compared with many major European cities, Porto can also feel more manageable.

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Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne is a strong choice for Gen Z thanks to its creative culture, various communities and social scene. The Australian city is packed with cafes, street art, music venues and restaurants. Melbourne is also known for its coffee culture. Sports fans have plenty to enjoy, from cricket to Australian football.

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Edinburgh, United Kingdom

Edinburgh combines history with modern culture, making it an interesting place for Gen Z. The Scottish capital is famous for its castle, old streets and beautiful natural views, but there is much more beyond its historic side. The city has a massive student population, giving its nightlife an energetic feel. Edinburgh also hosts major events, including the Edinburgh Festival Fringe.

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Shanghai, China

Shanghai is a fast-moving city filled with modern buildings, shopping areas, restaurants and entertainment options, perfect for Gen Z. The city's skyline is one of its most unique sights, while older neighbourhoods offer a totally different side of Shanghai. From street food to high-end restaurants, there are countless choices for food lovers.

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Other cities that Gen Z preferred include New York, Copenhagen, Berlin, Valencia, Bangkok, Naples, Cape Town, Kraków, Seoul, Paris, Athens, Mexico City, Rio de Janeiro, Vancouver and Vienna.