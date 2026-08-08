Internet Thinks Harshvardhan Rane And Sanjeeda Shaikh Are On A Holiday Together. Courtesy: Their Latest Pics

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh have once again sparked dating rumours with their recent vacation posts. The two actors, who have been linked romantically in the past, shared photos from what appears to be a similar holiday setting. They shared separate glimpses of their getaway on Instagram, but fans were quick to spot several similarities in their posts.

Harshvardhan posted a picture of two cups of tea, as well as a photo of himself cooking eggs. In her post, Sanjeeda appeared to be holding one of the cups from the same location.

The similarities did not end there. The Sanam Teri Kasam star was seen making an omelette in what looked like the same pan and on the same gas stove visible in Sanjeeda's photos. The balcony also appeared to match, featuring similar greenery and a wooden table, giving fans more reason to believe that the two may have been holidaying together.

This is not the first time Sanjeeda Shaikh and Harshvardhan Rane's vacation posts have sparked dating rumours. In 2023, the actors made headlines when they shared glimpses from their holiday in Gir Forest. While they did not appear in each other's posts, fans noticed that they seemed to be travelling in the same jeep during a jungle safari. Sanjeeda was also joined by her daughter Ayra on this trip.

Here's Sanjeeda's post:

Now, take a look at Harshvardhan Rane's post:

While neither has confirmed the dating rumours, their latest posts have once again grabbed fans' attention.

Harshvardhan Rane and Sanjeeda Shaikh first crossed paths in 2020 while filming Bejoy Nambiar's revenge drama Taish. In 2021, they reunited to shoot the thriller film Kun Faya Kun.

Sanjeeda was previously married to actor Aamir Ali. They officially divorced in 2021 after nine years of marriage.