"What's The Problem?" Priya Prakash Varrier To Reporter Questioning Her Saffron Dress

Priya Prakash Varrier, who shot to nationwide fame after her iconic wink in Oru Adaar Love, attended a promotional event after being announced as Cuticura's brand ambassador. What was meant to be a routine appearance soon turned into a social media talking point after a reporter questioned her about the colour of her outfit.

Dressed in a bright orange (saffron) dress, the actress interacted with the media when a YouTuber asked if there was a specific reason she opted for a saffron-coloured dress.

Priya handled the question with remarkable composure. She immediately responded by asking, “What's the problem with the dress?” The YouTuber continued by jokingly asking whether Kerala's “orange alert” had influenced her outfit choice. The actress, however, dismissed the suggestion and clarified that she simply chose the colour because it matched the brand she was promoting.

She further made it clear that there was no political or religious message behind her fashion choice.

How Are Social Media Users Reacting?

A video of the interaction quickly went viral across social media platforms, triggering a wave of reactions from viewers and fans. Many criticised the reporter for asking what they considered an unnecessary and inappropriate question. Several others argued that an individual's clothing colour should not automatically be linked to political or ideological affiliations.

“Why turn the colour of someone's clothes into a controversy? In a democracy, every citizen has the freedom to wear clothes of their choice. The question should be about someone's work, thoughts, or statements, not the color of their attire,” said a user.

Another wrote, “The colour of the clothes should not be made a matter of controversy.”

“Priya set a good example by answering in a calm and civilized manner, debate is good if it is based on thinking, freedom and standards of journalism...not just on colour. Democracy becomes strong only when we respect personal choice and ask questions at the right place,” read a comment.

Another individual commented, “In today's digital age, such controversies often distract from real and serious issues. When the conversation should be about education, development, the arts, and social betterment, questioning the color of a dress is a matter of introspection for both the media and society.”

Priya Prakash Varrier's Upcoming Movies

Priya Prakash Varrier was last seen in a guest appearance in Sarvam Maya. She has Three Monkeys and Love Hackers lined up for release.