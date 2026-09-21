'Neem Karoli Baba's Daughter Has Seen <i>Hanuman Ansh</i> 15 Times': Producer

The story of Hanuman Ansh has found an emotional connection with Neem Karoli Baba's family. Producer Ragini Sona has revealed that Baba's daughter, Girija ji, also known as Amma ji, has watched the film around 15 times since its release and has cried each time.

In an interview with SCREEN, Ragini spoke about her meeting with Amma ji before the film's release and recalled an experience that left her deeply moved. According to the producer, she and director Vishal Chaturvedi had reached out to Baba's daughter to seek her blessings for the film.

Ragini said that during a phone conversation involving herself, Vishal and Amma ji, they asked if she would like to watch Hanuman Ansh. Amma ji replied, “Yes, I will watch the film when I feel that the time is right.”

She eventually watched the film, and, as Ragini recalled, she has now seen it around 15 times. “As of today, Baba's daughter has watched the film around 15 times, and she has cried each time.”

The producer also shared a personal detail that came up during their conversation. Amma ji asked Ragini and Vishal what had inspired them to make the film. Ragini spoke about meeting Neem Karoli Baba when she was six, while Vishal discussed his research and what led him to the project.

Ragini then mentioned that her father had been posted in Nainital. What happened next, she said, was something she found difficult to explain.

“I said, ‘Amma ji, my father was posted in Nainital.' Nobody will believe this, but because Vishal was there on the call, he is a witness to this miracle. Amma ji immediately took my father's name, shared the exact location of my father's home in Agra, and this is some 50-year-old news. Amma ji said that she could see everything in front of her eyes in real time. She also took my older brother's name. I can't think of a miracle greater than this.”

Ragini said the moment left her emotional. “I was crying and asked her, ‘How do you know all of this?' To which, Amma ji replied, ‘I don't have any answers to your question, but I could see everything.' After all, she is Baba ji‘s daughter, and after this experience, I was assured that I was picked by Baba to be a part of this magnitude.”

Hanuman Ansh, directed by Vishal Chaturvedi, was released on August 7 and has crossed Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film stars Shobhinaw Satyaa as Neem Karoli Baba, and Chandan K Anand as Ram Nandan Bhosale. Nikhil Dubey, Anil Rastogi, Sugandha Malhotra, Bhagvandas Patel and Neha Paranjpe are also part of the cast.

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