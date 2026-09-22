'Have Witnessed So Many Victories': Chiranjeevi Celebrates 48 Years In Cinema

Chiranjeevi completed 48 years in cinema on September 22. Marking the milestone, the actor shared an emotional post on X, looking back at his journey that started with Pranam Khareedu in 1978.

While looking back at his five-decade-long journey, Chiranjeevi thanked filmmakers and technicians and expressed his gratitude to generations of fans who have supported him.

“In these 48 years, I have portrayed so many characters. I have witnessed so many victories. I have received so many awards and honours. In this long journey, to every producer who trusted me and gave me opportunities, to every director who discovered new facets of the actor in me, to the actors and technical experts who toiled day and night behind every one of my films, to each and every one of you—my heartfelt gratitude." Chiranjeevi wrote.

He further added that the collective support of everyone associated with his films had helped bring him to the position he holds today. However, he said the love of his fans was greater than all his professional achievements and honours.

“Greater than all those victories… is the love you have shown me. More valuable than all those honours… is the place you have given me in your hearts. To every fan who has considered me a family member and showered me with such unparalleled love and affection—my heartfelt thanks,” the megastar added.

The actor whose birth name is Konidela Siva Sankara Vara Prasad reflected on the significance of his screen name and recalled the day September 22, 1978, when he took the name “Chiranjeevi”. He shared, “On that day. “Chiranjeevi” was the name I took. Today, with your love, it has become my eternal identity.”

After making his debut in 1978, Chiranjeevi has been seen in various films, including Indra, Tagore, Khaidi, Gang Leader, Rudraveena, Waltair Veerayya and Godfather. Chiranjeevi continues to remain active with multiple projects.

Up next, he will be seen in Kaaka. Directed by Bobby Kolli, the film is scheduled for a January 13, 2027 release.

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