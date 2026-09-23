Amitabh Bachchan Gets Emotional As KBC Contestant Reveals 24-Year Separation From Daughter

A recent episode of Kaun Banega Crorepati 18 took an emotional turn when contestant Kapila Taneja from Bilaspur, Chhattisgarh, recalled facing domestic violence.

She said her in-laws had tried to set her on fire and also spoke about being separated from her daughter for over two decades. Kapila revealed that she has not met her daughter or heard from her in 24 years. Hearing her story left Amitabh Bachchan emotional.

He spoke about the special place a mother holds in a child's life and used the KBC stage to send a message to Kapila's daughter. He urged her daughter not to feel alone and reminded her that her mother is still alive and waiting to connect with her.

The conversation began when Amitabh Bachchan asked Kapila Taneja about her daughter. Kapila said she has not seen her daughter or even heard her voice since giving birth to her.

She explained that she has repeatedly asked the court, her husband and in-laws to let her meet her daughter or at least share her phone number.

She heard from neighbours that her daughter had completed her studies and started working. Kapila adds that she had been told that her daughter was not close to the family. Kapila said she has never stopped praying for her and asked Amitabh to send her daughter some blessings.

Moved by Kapila Taneja's story, Amitabh Bachchan said, “I'm not worthy of giving her blessing, but through this programme I hope she is connected. I will simply say this, ‘Do not remain alone, your mother is alive'.”

“For a child, there is only one word that is most essential, most beneficial and most interesting, and that is mother. When you say mother, you will realise the status of a mother in society. Say mother once and your mother is sitting in front of us, she will connect with you.”

Before speaking about her daughter, Kapila Taneja shared the horrifying events in her intercaste love marriage. She said her in-laws kept asking for dowry and the situation became worse over time. According to Kapila, the harassment and taunts increased when her mother-in-law returned home.

She recalled a terrifying incident in which she said her in-laws poured kerosene on her clothes and set her on fire. Her clothes melted on her skin in the cold weather. Kapila said she somehow managed to save herself by getting into a water tank. She was later taken to a hospital for treatment.

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