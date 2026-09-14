Why Navya Naveli Nanda Wants Her Own Identity Despite Rs 31,000-Crore Family Legacy

Navya Naveli Nanda believes that today's young people are looking for more than financial success. For the 28-year-old entrepreneur, having a sense of purpose and making a meaningful contribution are becoming equally important.

Talking about Navya, she is the daughter of businessman Nikhil Nanda and Shweta Bachchan Nanda. She has a brother, Agastya Nanda, who has ventured into acting. Navya comes from two well-known families.

Her maternal grandparents are renowned actors Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan, while her father heads Escorts Kubota. Escorts Kubota is a listed engineering and agri-machinery company with a market value of about Rs 31,000 crore.

Despite growing up with these established family legacies, Navya has been working towards building an identity of her own.

Navya recently spoke about her career, her generation, gender equality, and the impact of her family while attending the launch of Aparajita, the Hindi edition of former SBI chief Arundhati Bhattacharya's memoir Indomitable.

Navya On What Young People Want

Speaking about her generation, Navya dismissed the idea that Gen Z is driven only by money or professional success. "Young people don't just want profit; they want purpose," said Navya, as reported by the Economic Times.

According to Navya, there is a strong desire among people of her generation to contribute not only to their own lives but also to society and issues concerning women.

She acknowledged that the rapid growth of technology has made some things easier compared with earlier generations, but she also said that today's generation faces different challenges, particularly around AI.

Despite these concerns, Big B's granddaughter believes her generation has a strong sense of responsibility. She described it as a "very, very strong commitment" to contributing to society, to women, and to themselves.

Navya also shared her thoughts on gender equality and the challenges women continue to face.

She said treating the person sitting across the table as an equal can give young people greater confidence to express themselves. "I think it's about creating our own blueprint," she said, referring to how women want to shape their lives and contribute to society.

Building An Identity Beyond Her Surname

The question of identity is particularly personal for Navya because of her family background. She is connected to the Bachchan family through her mother and to a prominent business family through her father.

Asked how she deals with the expectations that come with these names, Navya gave a straightforward response. "Everyone has a surname," she said, adding that everyone has a responsibility to live up to the name they carry.

However, she made it clear that she does not want her family name to become the only way people identify her.

"I would never want to restrict my identity to just my last name," she said.

Speaking about the legacy she has inherited, Navya added, "I think what has been passed around me is far more than what I might even achieve in my life."

Navya also spoke about the women in her family and the influence they had on her while she was growing up.

She recalled watching her paternal grandmother, Ritu Nanda, enthusiastically discuss business deals and important decisions. Those conversations made the corporate world appear exciting to her from an early age.

"A lot of my dadi's ambition, a lot of her strength, a lot of what she did when she was younger and what I saw growing up has led me to be sitting here on this stage sharing that with you today," Navya said.

She added that her mother and her maternal grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, have also played an important role in shaping the person she is today.

Apart from her association with the family business, Navya co-founded Aara Health, which focuses on women's health and wellness. She also founded Project Naveli, an initiative centred on gender equality and creating opportunities for women.

Also Read: 'Surname Isn't Ticket To Rs 31,000 Crore': Nikhil Nanda On Navya Naveli's Future At Escorts Kubota