How Gen Z Stars Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday And Navya Naveli Nanda Dressed Up For Diwali 2025

It's the world of Gen Z, and we are living in it. From changing corporate and relationship slang to glamorous style inspiration, this generation is changing the world, one post at a time. Right now, we cannot get over the latest "Diwali dump" by Suhana Khan, featuring her BFFs - Ananya Panday and Navya Naveli Nanda.

Suhana Khan's Diwali Lehenga Is The Perfect Dose Of Glitz And Glamour

In the carousel shared by Suhana, she shared her look from the Diwali celebration. The actor donned an embellished mustard yellow lehenga with a red corset-inspired blouse featuring mirror work.

She pleated the dupatta and styled it on her hands. Suhana completed the look with a golden maang tikka (forehead ornament) and multi-hued studded earrings. She kept the makeup in soft tones and left her soft curls open.

Ananya Panday Stuns In An Electric Blue Lehenga

Ananya Panday took the style game up a notch this Diwali in an electric blue lehenga. The star of the ensemble was her bralette choli and multi-coloured choker.

Her studded earrings completed the look without stealing the show. The actor's minimal makeup is easy for even beginners to replicate.

For a quieter Diwali celebration at home, Panday opted for a yellow ensemble. But it was her earrings that caught our attention. Sharing a story on Instagram, she wrote, "Earrings gifted to my mom by my dadi [grandmother] on her wedding day and stolen by me from her on Diwali day".

Ananya Panday steals earrings that her grandmother gifted her mother. Photo: Ananya Panday/ Instagram

Navya Naveli Nanda Steals The Show In An Indigo Blue Lehenga

Navya Naveli Nanda is a businesswoman, but she never fails to impress the fashion police. For the Diwali festivities, the entrepreneur went with an indigo blue lehenga.

The blouse featured beads in vibrant tones, and it was a show-stopper. She kept the jewellery count to a minimum and opted for smoky eyes with natural lip shade.

Also Read | Kiara Advani To Alia Bhatt, Bollywood Dazzles In Ethnics For Diwali 2025