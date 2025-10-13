Suhana Khan Wears A Vintage Recycled Manish Malhotra Saree In A Nod To Mindful Luxury

For Gen Zs (and millennials, too), Suhana Khan is the ultimate style icon. From carrying luxurious bags and donning Cartier jewels to flaunting her mother Gauri Khan's saree, and now this 'recycled' six yards of grace, when it comes to fashion, the actor is always taking it up a notch.

For Manish Malhotra's annual Diwali party, Khan turned heads in a purple saree. But what's special about it? If you take a look at it, the ensemble looks like a regular traditional drape. But what you don't know is that it is a piece of art.

Suhana Khan Wore A 'Recycled' Saree For Diwali Party

Suhana Khan shared a carousel on her Instagram and captioned it, "A little vintage, a little recycled in @manishmalhotraworld."

Celebrity stylist Ami Patel weighed in on the details of this couture when she shared Suhana Khan's pictures. She mentioned, "Suhana's saree is an ode to mindful luxury."

She further added that every border on the drape was crafted from old borders that ace designer Manish Malhotra had saved over the years. He kept them safe all these years and "reimagined them into something timeless."

The actor completed the look with diamond-studded rings and earrings. Amping up the grace was the waistband. With soft curls and monochrome makeup in brown hues, Suhana's Diwali party look was a blend of simplicity and elegance.

Have you seen Suhana Khan's latest look? It will inspire you to repurpose your mother, grandmother, or aunt's saree or a vintage ensemble. If not for Diwali, you can surely make a statement with it during the wedding season.