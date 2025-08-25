Suhana Khan's Butter-Yellow Outfit Is Bringing Back Summer Vibes

At just 25, Suhana Khan has already carved her space as one of Gen Z's leading fashion and beauty icons. Whether it is her off-duty airport looks or her red-carpet glam, Suhana Khan knows how to balance effortless chic with modern-day cool. And over the weekend, she did it again.

The Maybelline New York India brand ambassador attended the brand's grand opening of the Colossal Bubble Dome in Mumbai, serving up a look that was fresh, youthful, and perfectly in sync with her growing style statement.

For the event, Suhana Khan slipped into a butter-yellow co-ord set that instantly stood out. The two-piece featured a cropped jacket with full sleeves, a round neckline and neat button closures at the front. The texture of the fabric gave it a soft, luxe finish. The flap pockets on the chest added a playful touch. The jacket sat just above her waist, flashing a peek of her toned midriff.

Suhana paired the jacket with a matching high-waist mini skirt that hugged her frame while keeping the vibe classy and minimal. The length was just right - short enough to feel young but balanced by the structure of the jacket.

The diva styled the outfit with a tiny ivory handbag, which complemented the pastel tones of her look without stealing attention. Suhana Khan skipped the jewellery and let her outfit steal the attention.

The fashionista's glam game was subtle yet striking. A dewy base gave her skin a radiant glow, while softly contoured cheeks added definition. She opted for a glossy nude lip that tied the look together with ease. On the eyes, a hint of shimmer, kohl and fluttery lashes created a polished yet natural effect.

Suhana's hair was tied in a high ponytail with a few loose strands framing her face. The soft waves gave it a relaxed and stylish vibe.

Overall, Suhana Khan's butter-yellow co-ord moment was a masterclass in fashion.