ICYMI: Pics From Priyanka Chopra's Thanksgiving Festivities With Nick Jonas And Malti Marie

Priyanka Chopra has returned to Los Angeles for a short break to celebrate Thanksgiving with her family.

The actor, who has been juggling multiple work commitments, shared that she is back home "for a quick minute" to spend time with husband Nick Jonas, daughter Malti Marie, her mother Madhu Chopra and close friends.

In her latest Instagram post, Priyanka offered a look at her time with loved ones.

The photos and videos she shared show glimpses of family time - Malti playing with her parents, colouring, baking and singing outdoors. Other clips feature Priyanka enjoying a game of darts with Nick and her mother.

"Back Home For A Quick Minute"

Reflecting on the moment, Priyanka wrote, "Back home for a quick minute. Sometimes I catch myself being in complete awe of the beauty, wonder, and love all around me. (sic)."

The actor said she is especially thankful this year for the small moments that people often overlook.

"This thanksgiving I'm so grateful for health, joy, togetherness and the simple pleasures of life that we tend to take for granted sometimes. Im so grateful for my family, friends, team and everyone that makes this crazy ride feel easier," she added.

Priyanka also acknowledged how much being around family means to her after spending long periods away from home due to work.

She added, "After spending so long away from home, I'm just reminding myself one of the best things in life is being able to be surrounded by your loved ones. With immense gratitude (Red heart, folded hands, and Ok hand emojis)."

She ended her post with a warm seasonal message, "Happy Thanksgiving to everyone celebrating. Sound on (Speaker High Volume emoji)."

