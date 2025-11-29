How Adnan Sami Lost 120 Kg With A Simple Diet Plan: "No Bread, No Rice, No Sugar"

Embarking on a weight loss journey is never easy. The process is long and the progress is slow. Sometimes individuals find themselves losing a few kgs only to gain a few extra pounds after some months. While surgical procedures and drugs can be a quick fix, it's always better to stick to losing weight naturally.

On a similar note, legendary singer and musician Adnan Sami's road to getting back in shape was a remarkable feat. He went from weighing 230 kgs to 110 kgs, not by undergoing bariatric surgery or liposuction, but by making major modifications to his diet and following a rigorous workout routine.

On the June 1 episode of Aap Ki Adalat, Adnan Sami opened up about the lifestyle modifications that helped him shed 120 kgs.

"There has been a lot of speculation; some people said I went through bariatric surgery, others said liposuction... In my case, I weighed 230 kg. I would have needed a vacuum cleaner to remove all that fat,” he revealed.

The Tera Chehra singer added, “Liposuction was absolutely not the case, nor was bariatric surgery”, highlighting that it was a “No bread, no rice, no sugar, no oil, no alcohol” diet, suggested by his nutritionist, which led him to drop 20 kg in the first month.

Speaking about what motivated him, Adnan Sami shared, "One day, I was at a shopping mall and saw a T-shirt in XL. I was 9XL at the time and I really liked it. My mom told me that even my arm wouldn't fit in that T-shirt back then.”

“Whenever I felt like I had lost some weight, I would try on that shirt, sometimes two or three times a night, to see if it fit. Then, one day, I wore it, and it fit perfectly. It was around 3 am. When I called my father, I jumped with happiness,” recalled the Padma Shri-winner.

In conclusion, the 54-year-old said, "This is how I lost weight, through a lot of hard work. There's no shortcut in life."