Tanmay Bhat Admits To Using Weight Loss Drugs: Why It Isn't Working For Him

Tanmay Bhat has hit a roadblock with his GLP-1 medication. The comedian shared that he is experiencing zero appetite suppression even after being on the medication. GLP-1 drugs, such as semaglutide and tirzepatide, are highly effective, FDA-approved treatments for managing type 2 diabetes. However, they are also used for weight management.

In a post shared on X, Tanmay Bhat wrote, "Anybody here who's fu**in around with GLP1's experienced zero appetite suppression? I have experienced zero appetite suppression - upon further investigation, my gene report suggested a BDNF gene variant that is prone to weakened satiety signalling. Anybody here an expert on this matter?"

In a follow-up post, he added, "Another proposed solution that I read was combining Tirz with Cagrilinitide. Unable to find a trust worthy source for Cagri. Any leads would be appreciated. Also - anybody here with reliable source for peptides in India? DM's open, kindly share."

While many came forward with their suggestions, there were a few who told him to lose weight without using any drugs. One user said, “Not used it and will never use it. Lost 20 kgs already in last 1.5 years. Nothing is greater than putting your body through tough things.” To this, Tanmay replied that he has previously lost 75 kgs without using any drugs but is now dabbling with them to see how he feels about it.

"Chill yaar, I've lost over 75 kilos without touching a single GLP1 injection. But I like all new health tech and I am dabbling with GLP1s to see how I feel about it. I workout, I eat well, I have consistent blood works for the last 5 years. I have great guidance, I know what I'm doing. Spare me moral lecture pls [SIC]," Tanmay Bhat tweets.

Reasons For No Appetite Suppression:

1. Low Starting Dosage

According to the Cleveland Clinic, sometimes individuals do not experience appetite suppression on GLP-1 medications because they start at a low dose. These medications need time to reach an effective level. It can take several months of titration to reach an optimal stage at which you may notice a decrease in appetite.

2. The "Non-Responder" Phenomenon

There is also a small percentage of non-responders who do not experience weight loss or changes in appetite even at maximum doses. This can be due to genetics, underlying metabolic conditions, or other medications they are using that promote weight gain.

3. Lifestyle Interference

Highly processed diets or refined carbohydrates can sometimes override the medication's effects. GLP-1s work best when paired with a high-protein, high-fibre diet, as this naturally enhances the drug's satiety signals.

Tanmay Bhat's experience highlights the need for personalised approaches to weight loss. While there are several options to explore, it is important to choose a GLP-1 treatment under proper medical guidance that works best for you.