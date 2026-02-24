How A 22-Year-Old Tunisian Woman Lost 52 Kg In 11 Months Without Going to the Gym

Weight loss means different things to different people. For some, it is about looking better. For others, it is about feeling stronger, breathing easier, and living without constant tiredness. The journey is rarely easy. It takes routine, patience, and small choices made every single day. There are no shortcuts that truly last. Real change usually comes from simple habits practised consistently.

For 22-year-old Hiba Allah Ayadi, a student from Tunis in Tunisia, weight loss became about taking control of her life again. At 177 cm (5 ft 8 in) tall, she once weighed 133.3 kg. The number affected more than her appearance. It affected how she moved, how she felt, and how she saw herself.

Over 11 months, she lost 52.45 kg and reached 52 kg, according to a report by The Times of India. What makes her story stand out is that she did it without going to the gym.

The Moment That Changed Everything

There was one day she still remembers clearly.

She said as reported by the news portal, "I still remember the day I stepped on the scale and saw 133.3 kg staring back at me. It wasn't just a number; it was a reality check. I felt exhausted even with the simplest movements, and life didn't feel like mine anymore. At that moment, I realised I needed to change. Not for appearances, not for anyone else, but to save my health and future. That day, I promised myself I would bring back the real me."

That moment became her starting point. She did not begin with a perfect plan. She began with a decision.

Many people think losing weight means eating very little. Hiba did not believe in starving herself. Instead, she changed what she ate.

Her breakfast was filling but simple. She had three eggs as an omelette with vegetables. She added a small quarter loaf of bran bread. Sometimes Hiba drank coffee or tea, but never with sugar. Water was always an option.

Lunch was balanced. She kept her portions small. There was rice, pasta, or bread in limited quantities. She added protein, such as chicken or eggs. Vegetables or salad were always a big part of the plate. She made sure to eat one fruit daily.

Dinner stayed light. Tunisian soup or a salad with an egg worked for her. She reduced oil and salt. Nothing complicated.

No Gym, Just Walking

A gym membership was not possible for Hiba. Instead of waiting for perfect conditions, she started walking.

Walking became part of her daily life. She walked whenever she could. It helped her burn calories and also clear her mind. Some days were slow. Some days were better. But she kept going. The simple act of walking became her routine.

The Emotional Battle

Weight loss was not only physical. It was emotional too.

"The most painful part of being overweight wasn't just the physical struggle; it was emotional. I couldn't wear the clothes I dreamed of, mirrors became a reminder of what I wanted to change, and I worried about my health constantly. It felt like being trapped inside my own body," Hiba said.

There were hard days. Days when she felt low. Days when progress seemed slow. But she did not quit.

"But I stayed motivated by thinking of one goal: travelling to India. That dream carried me through tough days. Each step, each healthy choice, brought me closer to it," she added.

After losing 52.45 kg, Hiba understands that real change starts in the mind. She learned to stay disciplined and continue even when she felt tired.

Today, she feels lighter in more ways than one.

"Weight loss is not punishment. It's an act of respect for the body and life given to me. Today, I live healthier, lighter, and freer - not just in body, but in spirit," she shared.

Hiba Allah Ayadi's story shows that weight loss does not need to be extreme. It is all about discipline and consistency.



Disclaimer: This content including advice provides generic information only. It is in no way a substitute for a qualified medical opinion. Always consult a specialist or your own doctor for more information. NDTV does not claim responsibility for this information.



